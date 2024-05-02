Austin Peay State University Baseball travels to Stetson

Deland, FL – An intriguing yet crucial Atlantic Sun Conference series awaits as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team takes its nationally recognized offense on the road to face the league’s best pitching staff, Stetson Hatters, in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday, on Melching Field at Conrad Park.

The APSU Govs lead all NCAA Division I teams in several offensive categories (see below), while the Hatters lead all ASUN teams in several key pitching categories.

ASUN Scene Setter

Austin Peay

The Austin Peay State University Governors bring a seven-game win streak into the weekend series, their longest win streak since a nine-game during the season’s first 10 games. Austin Peay State University also has won its last five ASUN contests, including last weekend’s sweep of Eastern Kentucky. APSU has won six of its seven ASUN series.

Stetson

The Stetson Hatters picked up an in-state win at South Florida on Tuesday following a 2-1 ASUN series win at North Florida. Stetson has won five of its ASUN seven series but has two ASUN sweeps to its credit – sweeping Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky during consecutive weekends at the end of March.

APSU Govs Top Notes and Notables

Awe-Inspiring April

Austin Peay State University tore the cover off the ball in April, posting 68 of its program-record 128 home runs during the month’s 17 games. The Govs batted an incredible .404 during the month, averaging 13.5 runs per game.

Lyle Miller-Green batted .394 during the month with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, and 34 runs scored. Catcher Gus Freeman led the APSU Govs during the month, batting .486 with a .608 on-base percentage. Center fielder John Bay batted .448 with 10 home runs and a 1.086 slugging percentage.

These Govs Absolutely Rake

Entering this weekend’s action, Austin Peay State University’s offense is producing at a historic pace. APSU enters the weekend leading all Division I teams in total home runs (128) and total doubles (121).

In addition, the Govs lead the ASUN, rank among the NCAA Top 10, and are on pace to set program records in each of the following averages:

Category Govs Rank NCAA Leader Value AP Record Year Batting Avg. .359 1st Austin Peay .359 .331 1996 2B/Game 2.75 2nd Columbia 3.08 2.55 2016 HR/Game 2.91 1st Austin Peay 2.91 1.45 2017 Runs/Game 11.16 1st Austin Peay 11.16 8.36 2016 Slugging Pct. .688 1st Austin Peay .688 .512 1999 On-Base Pct. .456 1st Austin Peay .456 .416 1976

Beware The K

Meanwhile, Austin Peay State University’s pitching staff continues to strike out opponents at a near-record pace, averaging 9.94 strikeouts per nine innings. That rate is the best in program history, narrowly edging out the 2019 staff’s 9.92 strikeout rate (556 Ks/504.1 IP). This season’s strikeout rate ranks 32nd among Division I teams and leads all ASUN squads.

First Hacks

Center fielder John Bay set an Austin Peay State University record with two grand slams and was 4-for-4 with 9 RBI against Alabama A&M Tuesday. He finished April batting .448 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 16 games.

APSU first baseman/right fielder Harrison Brown was 5-for-6 with a double, two home runs, and a program-record 11 RBI against AAMU, breaking the RBI mark set in 1971. He is 8-for-10 with four home runs and 16 RBI in his last two games.

Utility man Jaden Brown had a solo home run against Alabama A&M as part of a 2-for-5 outing. He has hit four of his five home runs in his eight games played since April 12.

Catcher Keaton Cottam went 3-for-5 with an RBI and four runs scored against AAMU. He is batting .306 with four RBI in his nine starts this season.

Catcher Gus Freeman led Austin Peay State University with a .486 batting average during April. He also walked eight times and posted a .608 on-base percentage. He reached base safely in 12 consecutive plate appearances between the FGCU and EKU series finales.

APSU shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar walked three times, was hit by a pitch, and was officially 1-for-1 at the plate while scoring three times and securing one RBI against Alabama A&M.

Infielder Conner Gore broke out with a 4-for-5 outing against Alabama A&M, including a double, two RBI, and three runs scored. He is batting .429 (9-21) in his last five starts, with two doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

APSU right fielder Clayton Gray had a double in his only official at-bat against AAMU but walked once, was hit by a pitch twice, and scored four times. He scored 17 runs and 13 RBI during his seven-game hit streak.

Since back-to-back hitless outings on April 6th-7th against Bellarmine, two-way man Lyle Miller-Green, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, is batting .500 (27-54) with 10 home runs, 30 runs scored, and 30 RBI while posting a 1.167 slugging percentage (4 doubles, 10 homers) over those 13 games.

Austin Peay State University first baseman Justin Olson walked three times, was hit by a pitch, and scored twice in five plate appearances during Sunday’s EKU series finale. It ended his five-game hit streak, but he has reached safely in seven straight games.

Third baseman Brody Szako led APSU with 11 RBI during the EKU series, hitting three doubles and three home runs as part of his six-hit weekend. He also became the sixth different Governor to hit a grand slam this season, belting his in Game 2 of the EKU set.

Second baseman Ambren Voitik batted .700 (7-10) with three RBI and six runs scored during the EKU series. He hit his 10th home run of the season in Game 2 of the series. Votik did not record a hit against AAMU but scored three times after reaching base via an error twice.

Infielders Andres Matias, Mateo Hernandez, and outfielder Nathan Barksdale have been part of the Govs’ “Hands Team,” each entering the game defensively when the APSU Govs are leading late.

Follow Along

