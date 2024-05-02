67.4 F
Local Heroes Shine: Tennessee River Chapter Volunteers Honored by American Red Cross

News Staff
(L to R) Jay Lovendusky and James Cauthen
American Red CrossClarksville, TN – The American Red Cross recently recognized Tennessee River Chapter volunteers for exemplary commitment to the organization’s mission to prevent and alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies.

In the Tennessee region, there are more than 2,000 Red Cross volunteers who give their time to respond to home fires and other disasters, support blood collections, provide emergency assistance to military families, and much more. 

The Tennessee River Chapter volunteers are among the 300,000-plus volunteers nationwide who comprise more than 90 percent of the national Red Cross workforce.

“We are grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, whose support makes a dramatic difference for our neighbors in need,” Loriann Tinajero, Tennessee River Chapter executive director, said. “We saw how, in December 2023, our team of volunteers responded swiftly and with dedication to serve our communities hit by the tornadoes. I know we can count on these amazing men and women to always be there when needed.”

James Cauthen of Clarksville received the Disaster Services Chapter Award to recognize his contributions in responding to house fires across 12 counties. In addition to his duties as disaster facilities lead, Cauthen supported disaster assessments and distributed emergency supplies.

“James is a constant support to  clients across the community,” Tinajero said. “He is dedicated, compassionate and always eager to support the mission of The Red Cross.”

(L to R) Jay Lovendusky, Flint Clouse, Edward England, LoriAnn Tinajero
Edward England of Dickson received the Tennessee Regional Disaster Award in recognition of his contributions as a Disaster Action Team member, disaster assessment volunteer and community volunteer leader.

“Ed has been invaluable in assisting families throughout the Tennessee River Chapter after a devastating fire or tornado,” she said. “We pride ourselves on being a volunteer-led organization and Ed is a true leader.”

(L to R) LoriAnn Tinajero and Alexis Goines
Alexis Goines of Clarksville received the Chapter Humanitarian Award in recognition of her contributions as board secretary and philanthropy committee chair.

“Leading the board in fundraising, Alexis is a phenomenal community representative volunteer advocating for donations to support the American Red Cross mission,” she said. “We are so grateful for Alexis’ dedication to supporting the Tennessee River Chapter in blue skies and gray skies.” 

The Red Cross also honored volunteers who have logged at least 100 hours of service in the prior calendar year with the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards. This prestigious award is given by qualifying organizations on behalf of The President of The United States.

Learn how to become a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/volunteer.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

