Panda Express Opens Its Doors on Riverside Drive in Clarksville Tennessee

Rosemead, CA – Panda Express®, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S., celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Clarksville, Tennessee, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, May 1st at 9:30am, and the first lucky 88 guests received a free Panda Express branded t-shirt!1

Located in Clarksville at 955 North Riverside Drive, the new Panda Express location offers Panda’s iconic dishes, including the world-famous The Original Orange Chicken®, award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, guest-favorite Broccoli Beef entrée, and — returning to the menu — Firecracker Shrimp, a flavor-packed better-for-you option made with seared wok-fired shrimp, fresh vegetables and the bold flavors of Sichuan cuisine.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Clarksville community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” said Abanoub Asaad, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own.”??

The new location features an updated store design for the restaurant chain known as Panda Home. The model incorporates design elements inspired by traditional Chinese architecture and traditions with modern motifs that tells the unique story of Panda Express.

Panda recognizes consumer habits have changed over the last three years and to meet the needs of guests’ evolved lifestyles, the updated store design creates efficiencies for operators and diners to accommodate the increased demand for online ordering and drive-thru channels.??

Job Opportunities Abound for Local Residents

As a family-owned and operated company committed to supporting the communities it serves, Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry and comprehensive benefits. A majority of Panda General Managers earn $100,000 annually.

Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more. Associates will grow professionally, personally, and financially at Panda, as the company provides a wide range of training programs, as well as professional and personal development courses through the University of Panda.

Wages start at $15.00 per hour for all front-of-house hires, as well as $16.00 per hour for all new back-of-house hires. Panda is nationally recognized as a top employer by Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place to Work Certification, and PEOPLE’s Companies That Care list. Those interested in a career with Panda Express can visit?Pandacareers.com.???

At each Panda Express location, associates ring a bell each time a guest donates to the Panda Cares® in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth.

Any organization registered as a nonprofit/501(c)(3)/tax-exempt organization can sign up for the Neighborhood Fundraisers, and Panda donates 20% of pre-tax event sales from in-person and online orders submitted through the Panda Express website or mobile app at the selected Panda location. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities here.??

Local store hours are Sunday through Saturday, from 10:00am to 9:30pm (with the drive-thru open until 10:00pm).

For more information on Panda Express, please visit?Pandaexpress.com.?