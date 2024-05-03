APSU Athletics has Forty-Two Governors receive Degrees at Spring 2024 Commencement

Clarksville, TN – Forty-two Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Spring 2024 Commencement ceremonies, which took place in the Winfield Dunn Center, Friday.
The following student-athletes were masters degree candidates for the May 2024 Commencement:
- Kelsey Mead, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
- Shamarre Hale, Women’s Basketball
- Gus Freeman, Baseball
- Gabi Apiag, Softball
- Kady Foshaug, Women’s Golf
- Tori Case, Soccer
The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the May 2024 Commencement:
- Harrison Brown, Baseball
- Andrew Devine, Baseball
- Jon Jon Gazdar, Baseball
- Conner Gore, Baseball
- Clayton Gray, Baseball
- Tyler Hampu, Baseball
- Jake Baker, Football
- CJ Evans Jr., Football
- Sam Howard, Football
- Jake Johnson, Football
- Hosea Knifeley Jr., Football
- Marcus McGhee, Football
- KJ Murden, Football
- Jaquan Randolph, Football
- Rashaud Thomas Jr., Football
- Michael Treadwell, Football
- Maddux Trujillo, Football
- Daniel Loos, Men’s Basketball
- Jalen Ware, Men’s Basketball
- Jakob Falk Schollert, Men’s Golf
- Daniel Love, Men’s Golf
- Logan Spurrier, Men’s Golf
- Jordan Benefiel, Softball
- Kylie Campbell, Softball
- Mea Clark, Softball
- Jaya Herring, Softball
- Megan Hodum, Softball
- Raylon Roach, Softball
- Morgan Zuege, Softball
- Maggie Kennan, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
- Montana-Rae Pelak, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
- Morgan Rutledge, Volleyball
- Abby Thigpen, Volleyball
- Cur’Tiera Haywood, Women’s Basketball
- Sandra Lin, Women’s basketball
- Annabel Anderson, Soccer
- Kirsten Monk, Soccer
- Chloe Murphy, Soccer
- Hannah Wilson, Soccer
- Sydney Hartoin, Track & Field & Cross Country
These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- 108 Dean’s List selections.
- 53 selections to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
- Four College Sports Communications All-District honorees.
- 11 OVC Honor Roll selections.
- Five OVC Academic Medal of Honor recipients.
- Four All-OVC selections
- Five All-ASUN selections.
- Three All-UAC selections.
- Four ASUN All-Academic Team selections.
- Half of the 2022 OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Year.
- An OVC Beach Volleyball Championship All-Tournament selection.
- The winningest player in Austin Peay beach volleyball history,
- The 2024 APSU Female Legends Award winner.
- A 2022 ASUN Fall Winners for Life Team selection.
- A two-time Student-Athlete Advisory Committee president.
- The 2024 APSU Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
- The 2023 UAC Scholar Athlete of the Year.
- A 2023 UAC All-Academic Team selection.
- Three Golf Coaches Association of America All-America Scholars.
- One OVC All-Newcomer Team selection.
- One UAC, ASUN, and OVC Special Teams Player of the Week.
- 2023 NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program Career Development Award recipient.
- One member of NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group
- A selection to the FCS Athletics Director Association Academic All-Star Team.
- FCS National Player of the Week.
- 2021 OVC Beach Volleyball Champions.
- 2022 ASUN Football Champions.
- 2023 UAC Football Champions.
- Single-season field-goal percentage record holder in women’s basketball history (.691).
- Longest field goal made in program history (55 yards).
- Most single-season field goals made (14), best single-season field goal percentage (.867), career field goals made (38), career field goal percentage (.717), and most points by a kicker in Austin Peay football history (242).
And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!