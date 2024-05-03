Austin Peay State University’s annual STEM Showcase allows Students to explore new Frontiers

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) held its third annual Innovation Experience on Thursday, April 18th, 2024.

The event showcased the cutting-edge work of STEM majors to the public while enabling industry partners to recruit talented students for their organizations.

APSU students submitted 15 projects to compete for the ultimate prize, awarded by a committee of local industry leaders ranging from Google and EagleWerx employees to college staff members. Campus and community leaders were invited to support the students’ work, engage them with questions and encourage them to further develop their research skills.

Meleah Lanier’s research on glass, which began with their work last summer in France as part of the International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program, won first prize: a trophy custom-made by Austin Peay State University’s GIS Center and a cash prize.

“I am deeply honored to receive first place at this year’s Innovation Experience,” said Lanier, a double major in physics and engineering physics. “I want to thank the APSU College of STEM and the industry partners for their invaluable insights and challenges. I’m grateful for the connections I made during the event, and I’m eager to continue learning and to make a positive impact.”

The Roomba Pooper Scooper, a design conceived by engineering technology majors Adam Hodge, Felix Peralta, Gabe Rodriguez and Russell Wipert, brought home second prize, and a study on sodium-ion battery applications by engineering physics Michael Graff and Jair Martinez placed third.

“As dean of the APSU College of STEM, I am immensely proud of the dedication and ingenuity displayed by our students throughout the Innovation Experience,” said Dr. Karen Meisch. “Their hard work, creativity and commitment to excellence have not only propelled their projects to new heights but have also exemplified the spirit of innovation that defines our college. I [also] extend my heartfelt gratitude to our industrial partners and faculty for their invaluable support and mentorship, which has played a pivotal role in empowering our students to realize their full potential.”

During the event, the College of STEM and Austin Peay State University recognized Novelis with the Innovation Experience Business Collaborator Award for the company’s significant contributions to APSU. Novelis has been part of several advisory boards within the College of STEM and opened its doors to the next generation of engineers by providing APSU students and faculty with extensive training, knowledge, and professional development opportunities.

This year’s sponsors were Metalsa, Trane, Bridgestone Metalpha and Novelis.