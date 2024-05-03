Clarksville’s Premier Sporting Venues Host Major Events

Clarksville, TN – Throughout May 2024, Clarksville will host several sporting events across Montgomery County. Over 13,000 participants and spectators are expected to stay, dine, and shop in Clarksville, with an expected visitor spending of $7.1 million.

Making its Clarksville debut, the 3rd Annual Ducks Unlimited Eastern Continental Shoot will be held at Cross Creek Clays from May 1st to 5th. An expected 150 participants will attend the shoot.

Preliminary events will take place Thursday and Friday with the main event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The shoot is one of four major events to be hosted by Cross Creek Clays in 2024.

Pine Ridge Farm’s Inaugural Freedom Cup will take place May 9th-12th and is expected to attract 200 participants. The outdoor destination, which opened in 2023, is excited about the opportunity to showcase its clay shooting facilities, event space, overnight accommodations, and private hunting grounds.

Recognized as a 2023 “Champion of Economic Impact” by Sports Destination Magazine, the Clarksville Soccer Club’s Queen City Cup will return May 10th-12th. The event will take place at fields across the city and will welcome over 8,000 athletes and spectators to Clarksville, making it one of the city’s largest sporting events in 2024.

The Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association’s Track & Field Championship will return to Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium on Saturday, May 18th. The event is expected to attract up to 4,500 young athletes and spectators from across the state. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $8.00 or at the gate for $10.00. Everyone ages 5 or older must purchase a ticket. This is one of two middle school championships hosted in Clarksville in 2024.

The National Horseshoe Pitching Association will return to Civitan Park for its Tommy Wahl Memorial Open on May 25th-26th. The event will draw approximately 50 participants from across the mid-south and as far as Los Angeles, CA.

The Clarksville Rotary Annual Metric (CRAM) will return for another year on May 25th with an expected 350 participants. The long-course biking event is supported by the Clarksville Rotary Club to raise funds for projects in its communities, both local and international. The mostly rural course travels throughout Montgomery County, Tennessee, and Todd and Logan Counties in Kentucky.

“Clarksville is an ideal destination for sports with its top-notch facilities, affordable accommodations, and unique attractions,” said Jerry Allbert, Visit Clarksville Board Chairman. “We are excited to have the opportunity to share our city with those who are returning or may be visiting for the first time.”

Clarksville hosted over 30 sporting events in fiscal year 2023-2024. Athletes competing in hockey, softball, basketball, cross country, soccer, gymnastics, football, dance, and fishing competed at facilities across Montgomery County throughout the last year. The events saw over 40,000 visitors, with an estimated visitor spending of over $19.6 million.

About Visit Clarksville

Visit Clarksville is the destination marketing organization for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Its mission is to positively influence tourism in the area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the tourism organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. They are funded by a portion of the county’s lodging tax. In 2022, domestic tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled over $371 million.