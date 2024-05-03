Fortera Credit Union names Nathan Brown as Chief Financial Officer

Clarksville, TN – Fortera Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Brown as Chief Financial Officer. Nathan brings a distinguished background in strategic leadership and organizational success.

With 14 years of experience in the credit union industry, Nathan has honed his expertise in financial management, detailed analytics, and risk management. He will play a pivotal role in shaping Fortera Credit Union’s financial strategy to maintain fiscal stability and drive sustainable growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to our executive leadership team. As CFO, his keen financial stewardship, a wealth of experience, and strategic vision will ensure Fortera continues to thrive and provide tremendous value to our membership,” said Jennifer Ventimiglia, President and CEO of Fortera Credit Union.

Before joining Fortera, Nathan most recently served as Executive Vice President/CFO at U.S. Community Credit Union. He is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee Knoxville and is passionate about Tennessee sports. He enjoys golfing, playing music, and spending time with his wife and four kids.

About Fortera Credit Union

Originally chartered in 1954 to serve families of the United States Army Base at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Fortera Credit Union expanded as a full-service financial cooperative to now serve Tennessee and Kentucky regions, as well as eligible residents in Alabama and Arkansas.

Headquartered in Clarksville, Tennessee, Fortera has more than 79,000 members worldwide and over $897 million in assets.