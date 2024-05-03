Nashville Sounds blanked by Norfolk Tides at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – Despite solid work from the pitching staff, the Nashville Sounds (13-18) were no-hit in a 2-0 loss to the Norfolk Tides (16-15), dropping the fourth game of the series on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Chad Patrick (1-1) was tremendous in his fifth start of the season for the Sounds. He went 6.1 innings, allowing four hits, two runs, one earned, two walks and struck out nine. It was his second quality start this season and his longest outing.

The Sounds bullpen was stingy and combined for 2.2 scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. Kevin Herget (0.2 IP), Rob Zastryzny (1.0 IP) and Enoli Paredes (1.0 IP) helped keep the Sounds within striking distance.

Nobody reached base for Nashville until the seventh inning. After a walk by Yonny Hernández and Brewer Hicklen, they were a swing away from taking the lead. Norfolk starter, Chayce McDermott was taken out and his replacement induced a popup by Owen Miller to end the frame.

Chayce McDermott (6.1 IP), Nolan Hoffman (1.1 IP), and Kaleb Ort (1.0 IP) combined in the no-hitter for the Tides. Both pitching staffs struck out 13 batters in the contest.

Nashville will try to turn it around tomorrow night. Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (1-4, 8.13) will get the ball for the Sounds. He’ll go up against right-hander Garrett Stallings (0-0, 5.84). The first pitch is set for 6:35pm at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Owen Miller’s 10-game hitting streak and 14-game on-base streak comes to an end with an 0-for-3 effort.

Chad Patrick’s nine strikeouts is his most since August 5th, 2023, at Frisco while pitching for Midland. He becomes the first Sounds pitcher to have two quality starts this season.

Tonight’s no-hitter was the first ever at First Horizon Park and the sixth all-time against the Sounds. The last time the Sounds were no-hit was on August 2nd, 2003 in Nashville by Colorado Springs.

The last no-hitter thrown by the was Chris Tillman on April 28th, 2010 at Gwinnett.

Isaac Collins and Yonny Hernández both had their first errors of the season after streaks of 23 and 24 games, respectively.

