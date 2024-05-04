Groovy Tunes, Sizzling Ribs: Clarksville’s Hilltop Supermarket launches 2024 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off

Clarksville, TN – The 2024 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off commenced on Friday evening at Hilltop Supermarket in Clarksville, TN. The event started with a lively party featuring a 70s-80s Tribute Band and an array of delectable food available. Despite a drizzle earlier in the day, the weather cleared up in the afternoon, creating perfect conditions for the festivities.

“The weather worked out well. Around 10 o’clock, we were afraid, and it was still drizzling a little bit. But then the rain cleared off, and everything is great now, so I couldn’t ask for any better,” said Cody Jackson, Hilltop Supermarket.

The event began promptly at 5:30pm, with live music entertaining attendees from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. The band, a returning favorite from last year, delighted the crowd with their music. Notably, this year’s turnout was one of the largest since the inception of the BBQ Cook-Off.

Hungry visitors had a variety of options, including barbecue sandwiches, barbecue by the pound, whole racks of ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, cupcakes, and refreshing drinks.

The owners of Robinson BBQ Sauce, available since December 2023, were present, distributing complimentary samples of their flavorful BBQ sauce. Attendees raved about its taste, and you can find Robinson BBQ Sauce for purchase at Hilltop Supermarket.

“There has been a great turnout tonight. I want to thank everyone for showing up and making this the great event it has become,” Jackson stated. “This is an event we put on for the community to enjoy, and it’s great to see everyone embrace it.”

The main event, the Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off, will kick into high gear on Saturday. Twenty teams from the surrounding area will compete for trophies and cash prizes. Judging begins at 10:00am, with winners announced around 2:00pm. While most teams hail from Tennessee and Kentucky, some are traveling from as far as Alabama. The Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off has truly become a regional celebration of barbecue excellence.

“Everyone should come back out tomorrow for the BBQ Cook-Off. There will be plenty of food for sale along with some competitive teams trying to become this year’s Grand Champion,” said Jackson.

