Nashville Sounds take down Norfolk Tides at First Horizon Park, 5-2

Nashville, TN – After being no-hit for the first time in over twenty years last night, the Nashville Sounds (14-18) bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Norfolk Tides (16-16) in front of 9,331 fans on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The victory ended Nashville’s four-game losing streak and gave them their first triumph over the Tides in the series.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Nick Kahle came through in the clutch for his second run scoring hit to break a 1-1 tie. His two RBI double into the left field corner off Tucker Davidson scored Chavez Young and Vinny Capra. That clutch hit gave Nashville a lead they would not relinquish.

Sounds pitching combined to strike out 18 batters in a complete team effort for pitching coach Jeremy Accardo’s staff. Carlos Rodríguez (2-4) came out and dominated Norfolk from the very beginning. After giving up one run in the fourth, he came back to retire the side in order in the fifth inning to qualify for the win. Rodríguez struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed just one hit in his sixth start of the campaign.

A heads up play kept Nashville on top in the seventh inning. With the Tides having runners at first and third with two outs in a 3-2 game, the Tides tried a double steal in attempt to steal the tying run. However, a good throw back to Francisco Mejía by the shortstop Capra caught Daniel Johnson out at home to end the threat. The Sounds added a pair of runs on RBI hits by Yonny Hernández and Brewer Hicklen to give Nashville a 5-2 cushion heading to the eighth.

Blake Holob and Rob Zastryzny (S, 1) continued the string of strikeouts. Holob retired each of the top three hitters in Norfolk’s lineup, including top prospect Jackson Holliday, via strikeout. Zastryzny worked another one of his signature 1-2-3 innings in the ninth to pick up the save and put Nashville back into the win column.

Kahle came through in the clutch out of the nine spots of the lineup, adding RBI with his first two hits and scoring after reaching on a hit-by pitch later. Hernández and Owen Miller also added multi-hit performances.

Nashville and Norfolk wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon. Left-handers Robert Gasser (0-1, 5.63) and Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 5.04) are set for a rematch after facing each other in the series opener. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm from Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Nick Kahle had his first multi-hit performance at the Triple-A level since September 24th, 2022 at Louisville. His three RBI is also a Triple-A level high.

Carlos Rodríguez is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA (10.0 IP/5 ER) and has 10 strikeouts through his last two starts. He was 0-4 with an 8.34 ERA (22.2 IP/21 ER) through his first five appearances this season.

Rob Zastryzny recorded his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He has not allowed a run in 11 of 13 appearances and had held teams hitless in nine of those 11. The left-hander boasts a 1.35 ERA, 0.38 WHIP and .091 opponent batting average through 13.1 innings this season.

Nashville’s 18 strikeouts were a single-game high since the Sounds struck out 19 in a 4-2 win vs. Gwinnett on May 11th, 2023.

