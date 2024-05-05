APSU Softball earns ASUN Championship berth

Clarksville, TN – After earning a 2-0 victory in its regular-season finale, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team enters the Atlantic Sun Conference Softball Championship as the No. 8 seed and opens its second-straight trip to the ASUN’s postseason with a Tuesday 5:30pm game against No. 5 North Alabama at Choccoloco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

The postseason appearance is the 16th in program history, the sixth straight in non-COVID shortened seasons, the fifth under head coach Kassie Stanfill, and the second in as many years as an ASUN Conference member.

Austin Peay (23-28, 8-16 ASUN) won each of its last two series of the season – against two of the top five seeds in the tournament in UNA and Florida Gulf Coast – to secure its postseason berth, including defeating North Alabama in game one and three last weekend.

While this is the first time that the ASUN Championship has been hosted at Choccoloco Park, it is the fifth time the Governors have traveled to the venue for postseason games and the first since the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Softball Tournament.

The Govs’ opening round of the ASUN Championship is single elimination. If the APSU Govs defeat UNA, they would advance to play No. 4 Florida Gulf Coast in a Wednesday 5:30pm game which would be the first portion of the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

