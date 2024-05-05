73.9 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 5, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 6th–9th, 2024
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 6th–9th, 2024

News Staff
By News Staff
Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – The weather in Clarksville-Montgomery County will be quite dynamic over the next few days. Expect a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and partly sunny conditions. Here are the daily details.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly after 3:00pm. Patchy fog is expected before 9 am. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 82. The wind will be calm, coming out of the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Showers are likely Sunday night, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 2:00am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 65. The wind will shift from northeast to southeast after midnight. Expect rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.

To begin the workweek on Monday, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1:00pm, followed by more showers and thunderstorms between 1:00pm and 4:00pm. Later in the day, showers are still likely, possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the temperature will be around 78 degrees. A south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph is expected.

Come Monday night, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, especially after 1:00pm. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 83. Expect a south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Showers are likely Tuesday night, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm after 1:00am. The night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The south-southwest wind will continue at 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

On Wednesday, we will likely see showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 84. The south-southwest wind will be around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm on Wednesday night. The low temperature will be around 65. The southwest wind will be stronger, reaching up to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

On Thursday, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Mostly sunny conditions are expected, with a high near 81.

There’s a 40% chance of showers on Thursday night. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 57.

Check back with Clarksville Online to stay weather-aware and be prepared for changing conditions throughout the week.

Previous article
Red Cross needs Volunteers to support Families Affected by Continuous Disasters, Busy disaster season on the horizon
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online