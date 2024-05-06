Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 6th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 6th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Martin is a 6 month old male mix breed puppy. He is fully vetted, weighs 42 pounds, will be neutered before heading to his new family, and seems to do well on a leash. He will snuggle up with you and does seem a bit curious about other dogs when out in the yard with volunteers.

He is not a fan of all the chaos and loud noises in the shelter and really wants to be out of there. He is a sweet guy and looking for his forever home. Come for a meet and greet, take this handsome guy for a walk and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Beamer is an adult male Domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained so he can go home the same day! Please come see this sweet guy! You won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Note: MCACC always welcomes visitors to come visit, look around, engage, and interact with the pets. Some people walk the pets outside in the yard. These pets thrive on human interaction. You can also sign up for a volunteer position. Just inquire at the desk.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Banana Pepper is a young male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained, and neutered. He was rescued as a kitten but has adapted so well to the good life of flowing food, treats, comfy laps, and lots of toys! He will make a wonderful addition to your family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message them on FaceBook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Astrid is an adult female Calico sweetie. This girl is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is good around other cats but can be a little sassy at times! She absolutely loves her bed and is very easy going and will make a great companion for a lucky family.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a super sweet 6 year old female Australian Cattle dog. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and on HW prevention. She loves to play ball and gets along with other calm, playful dogs. Cattle dogs do love having a “job,” bringing in the mail, bringing the ball or frisbee back to you or helping pick up toys and things in the yard! They are so smart and can train easily! She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to go on adventures!

If you would love to add Pepper to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Penny is a young female Pit Bull Terrier mix. This sweet girl is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Penny absolutely loves her people and can have a little separation anxiety if left home alone too long. She will require a safe sturdy wire kennel to keep her safe when alone.

She would be happy in a home where someone is home more often or works from home or even a retired family. She has been working hard on her manners and just wants to please. Penny does well with children, even little ones with supervision just due to her playfulness and energy. Penny prefers to be the only pet in the home and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee.



For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Titus is a 3 and a half year old male Aussiedoodle. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW-negative, and house-trained. He weighs 50 pounds and does well with other dogs but prefers a home without children.

He is a bit shy at first and takes a moment to warm up but does come around quickly! Titus will need a family committed to keeping his grooming under control with regular visits to the groomers every 6-8 weeks to prevent matting and other issues. He would love a family that will include him in adventures and activities.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Al Capone is an adult pit mix breed. This beautiful soul is sadly a victim of a cruel gun blast injury and is a strong survivor! He is still on meds, fully vetted, on HW and all preventatives and is an absolute sweetheart considering everything he has had to endure.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Prince Charming is a male 12 month old Domestic Shorthair cat. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is so playful but still likes to curl up and snuggle with other kitties. He loves all toys and plays well with other cats and will probably do best with another kitten buddy.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Maxwell Smart is an adult male Chiweenie/Feist mix. He is so friendly, affectionate, gentle, playful, curious, and funny. Maxwell loves his people and giving kisses. He is fully vetted and neutered, and this boy does love to eat!! Max is house-trained as well. He is such a gentleman, does well with other dogs, and is fine with children.

If you would like to be part of his journey, can be that special person for Maxwell and for more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Joe is a 2 year old Treeing Walker Coonhound/ Chocolate Lab mix. He is friendly, affectionate, loyal, smart, funny and playful. He is fully vetted, microchipped, HW neg and on all flea/tick, HW preventatives, neutered, good with children and other dogs.

Joe’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/joe or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Olivia is a 2 year old female Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted and microchipped, will get on the spay appointment schedule, responds to commands, and is kennel- and house-trained. She does well with other dogs and is fine with men and women but unsure with small children. Olivia’s adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application.