Karen Reynolds: Sidewalks Ordinance Update Fails in Clarksville City Council Vote

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Councilperson – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – The City Council’s recent vote on the updated sidewalk ordinance ended in a disappointing tie of 5 to 5, resulting in the ordinance not passing. This outcome reflects a missed opportunity to enhance safety and accessibility in our community through approved Public Rights-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG) requirements.

Councilperson Karen Reynolds, who spearheaded the initiative, expressed deep disappointment with the result. “This ordinance was crafted over a year with extensive community input and aimed to enhance the safety and accessibility of our city,” said Reynolds. “It’s unfortunate that personal sentiments overshadowed the best interests of our community.”

During the deliberations, Reynolds received a letter from the Clarksville Montgomery County Home Builders Association expressing opposition to the proposed ordinance. The letter emphasized concerns about potential cost increases for affordable housing and potential roadway hazards associated with sidewalk requirements.

“I received a letter from the builders expressing their concerns, which I respectfully disagree with,” added Reynolds. “This ordinance represents a proactive step towards ensuring a safer and more accessible community.”

The proposed ordinance sought to address critical needs, including:

Requiring sidewalks everywhere to enhance accessibility and safety for pedestrians, particularly children, and residents traveling to and from pedestrian areas.

Establishing specific width standards of 4 feet in neighborhoods and 5 feet on collector roads, with designated barrier curbs or grass strips to prevent sidewalks from becoming vehicle recovery zones.

Implementing a transparent waiver and appeal process to ensure clarity and fairness in sidewalk installations.

Promoting community health and protecting taxpayers by requiring developers to include sidewalks during initial construction, minimizing future retrofitting costs.

Despite widespread community support, concerns were raised during the council meeting, resulting in a split vote. Reynolds emphasized that the ordinance was developed inclusively and in alignment with ADA and PROWAG standards to benefit all residents.

The failure to pass this ordinance underscores ongoing challenges in addressing critical infrastructure needs. Moving forward, Reynolds encourages continued dialogue and collaboration to advance initiatives that promote community safety and quality of life.