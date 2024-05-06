Roxy Regional Theatre School of the Arts Youth to perform The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition, May 9th-18th

Clarksville, TN – “Rediscover Friendship” with the family-friendly theatrical sensation The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, at 7:00pm.

Presented by Waterdogs SCUBA & Safety, this one-hour edition of the hit Broadway musical, brilliantly adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, is performed by forty-four local youth from the Roxy Regional School of the Arts, ages 8 to 18.

The culmination of four months of hard work by these talented young performers, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition features Autumn Baldassano, Malin Barnhill, Callista Bishop, Seraphina Bishop, Willow Cambre, Alina Cantu, Elisabeth Carroccia, Aiyana Cotton, Katelyn Culligan, Joy Donalies, Kyler Fewox, Zoë Fewox, Elizabeth Fletcher, Aislyn Gann, Pluto Graham, Yara Harper, Bennet Hubbell, Elise Hubbell, Avery Johnson, Charles Joseph Jones, Phasia Karyeah, Izzy Kelly, Booker Kirby, Meridel Lahann, Marabella Lopez, Lyla Major, Cooper Maurer, Isaiah Meehan, Sophia Moore, Mia Olson, Abby Peters, William Raymond, Aaliyah Rivera, Lily Rives, Nicolas Rougemont, Colten Schafer, Natalie Shasserre, Azaylah Smith, Addy Stull, Rose Walpole, Madilyn Williams, Aria Willis, Adyson Woodring, and Malachi Wooldridge.

In this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show perfect for audiences of all ages, when the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up to show that the power of optimism really can save the world.

Directed by Emily Ruck with music direction by Travis Ulrich and choreography by Alex Vanburen and Nikki Ahlf, The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg with book by Kyle Jarrow.

Tina Landau conceived the musical production and features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, and T.I., as well as songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

Additional funding support for The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition has been provided by Christy & Steve Crosby and Larry & Barbara Goolsby. This production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, www.concordtheatricals.com. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants, and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

Performances run May 9th through May 18th on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 6:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturday, May 11th and May 18th. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 5:30pm on Thursday, May 9th, for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (including veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all Thursday performances. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. CitySaver coupons are valid for all performances.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.