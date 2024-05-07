APSU Baseball’s Harrison Brown earns ASUN Player of the Week award

Atlanta, GA – Right fielder and first baseman Harrison Brown broke a 42-year-old program record and was responsible for 17 RBI while leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 3-1 record last week, earning the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Player of the Week award Monday.

Brown, a Cambridge, Massachusetts native, batted .500 (9-of-18) with two doubles, two home runs, and 17 RBIs during the week’s four games. He also walked four times and scored nine runs. Behind his efforts, the Governors moved into sole possession of first place in the ASUN Conference baseball race, with six league games remaining.

Brown began his week with a program-record 11 RBI against Alabama A&M on Tuesday, breaking an APSU record set in 1971. He was 5-for-6 with a double and two home runs against the Bulldogs, with his three-run homer in the sixth inning providing the record-breaking RBI.

He didn’t slow down during the APSU Govs’ ASUN Conference series at Stetson last weekend. He batted .333 (against the Hatters with a double and six RBI, with three of his four hits providing two RBI.

Brown went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the Friday opener at Stetson, with his lone hit providing the game’s first runs as part of the Govs’ opening 5-0 scoring run. In Saturday’s win, Brown was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBI, with a two-run single in the eighth to extend the APSU Govs’ lead to 11-2. Brown capped the weekend with another two RBI in a 1-for-3 outing, including a two-run single in the sixth inning that tied the game at 7-7 and was part of the Govs nine unanswered runs to close the game.

Over his last five games, beginning with the APSU Govs’ April 28th win at Florida Gulf Coast, Brown has 22 RBI. He is batting .545 (12-of-22) with two doubles and four home runs, helping the Govs to a 4-1 record over that span.

Brown is the seventh different Governors player to earn an ASUN weekly award this season. Catcher Trevor Conley and pitcher Andrew Devine swept the league’s February 26th awards. The league also has recognized second baseman Ambren Voitik (March 4th), shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar (March 18th), third baseman Brody Szako (April 8th), and two-way man Lyle Miller-Green (April 29th).

Austin Peay State University has five home games remaining this season, beginning with a rescheduled Tuesday 1:00pm nonconference tilt against in-state foe Belmont on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Tickets for the remaining five home games are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling the APSU Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.7329 during normal business hours.