APSU Softball falls to North Alabama 3-0 in ASUN Championship

Oxford, AL– A three-run fifth inning was the difference as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team fell in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship to fifth-seeded North Alabama on Tuesday at Choccolocco Park, 3-0.

Morgan Zuege ended her Austin Peay State University career with a team-high two hits in the effort, while senior shortstop Gabi Apiag‘s seven assists were a career-high. Joining the veteran Govs’ outings was Jordan Benefiel, who went the distance, recording three strikeouts in her 100th start in the circle for APSU – tied for the third-most by a Govs’ hurler in program history.

Austin Peay (23-29) and North Alabama (35-17) both tallied a hit in the opening frame, with Zuege reaching on a four-pitch single and the Lions’ Sidney Bevis reaching on UNA’s second plate appearance.

Raylon Roach doubled to right-center field in the top of the second, but it was as far as the Greenbrier, Tennessee native would get, as a ground out on the Govs’ next at-bat resulted in the end of the frame.

The APSU Governors held UNA scoreless and to one-or-fewer hits across each of the first four innings until the bottom of the fifth began with the Lions’ leadoff batter reaching first after getting hit and later advancing to second after a single up the middle.

A two-out single broke the ice later in the inning, before a bases-clearing double extended the lead to 3-0 at the end of the frame.

Austin Peay State University was retired in order in the sixth and seventh innings, resulting in the 3-0 final.

