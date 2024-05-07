Austin Peay State University Baseball continues home run fest, defeats Belmont 16-12

Clarksville, TN – Center fielder John Bay hit his fourth grand slam of the season, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hit five home runs to power past Belmont 16-12 in nonconference action Tuesday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (31-17) used seven runs in the second inning and nine runs in the third inning to seize control of the game from Belmont which opened the day with a three-run first inning. The Bruins battled back with the game’s final nine runs but could not close the gap.

The Govs saw its first three batters of the second inning reach safely before catcher Keaton Cottam hit a double to drive in APSU’s first two runs. Left fielder Clayton Gray followed with another run-scoring double. Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green hit a three-run home run and shortstop Jon Jon Gazdar added a solo homer to give APSU a 7-3 lead.

Austin Peay State University its push with three home runs in the third inning. Second baseman Ambren Voitik hit a solo home run, Bay hit his fourth grand slam of the season, and first baseman Justin Olson tacked on a solo home run. Gazdar added a two-run double and Cottam chipped in a run-scoring single as the APSU lead hit 16-3.

Belmont (22-26) responded with three home runs in a five-run fourth inning. Center fielder Michael Lareau and shortstop Pete Daniel hit back-to-back one-out home runs. After a double and a walk with two out, first baseman Brodey Heaton hit a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 16-8.

The Bruins would get two-run doubles from pinch hitter Max Jones in the sixth inning and third baseman Mason Landers in the seventh inning to set the final score.

Gazdar had a double and home run as part of his 4-for-6, three-RBI day, which raised his season average to .403. Cottam was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Bay was 2-for-4 with four RBI, and Miller-Green was 2-for-5 with three RBI, including his 27th home run of the season.

Austin Peay State University reliever Adam Walker (3-0) secured the win after pitching four innings and allowing five runs on six hits.

Heaton’s 3-for-6, four-RBI day paced the Bruins and set the program’s career RBI mark. Second baseman Jack Rando was 2-for-5 with two doubles and three runs scored. Belmont reliever Zach Hernandez (0-1) took the loss after allowing six runs on three hits and two walks in the second inning without recording an out.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team, which has won 15 of its last 19 games, turns its attention to its final Atlantic Sun Conference road series of the regular season. The league-leading APSU Govs head west for a three-game set against Central Arkansas, Friday-Sunday, at Bear Stadium in Conway, Arkansas.