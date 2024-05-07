Clarksville Academy Honors Top Scholars, Meet Valedictorian Huiyon Pyo, Salutatorian Emily McCowan

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy is thrilled to introduce Huiyon Pyo, a remarkable student who has been named the Valedictorian, and Emily McCowan, an outstanding student who has been named the Salutatorian of the Class of 2024. These young ladies have truly left a mark on our school.

Huiyon has attended Clarksville Academy for the last nine years. She is a member of almost every club on campus and currently serves as President of four and Senior Class Secretary. Huiyon is also very active in both Model UN, serving as Associate Justice, and Youth in Government, serving as Attorney General for this year’s assembly.

She has received countless awards and accolades during her upper school career. Huiyon received scholarship offers from various schools, including Belmont and the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Her final decision is to attend Vanderbilt University on the Cornelius Vanderbilt scholarship. This scholarship offers full tuition plus a stipend. She will double major in Law, History, and Society, as well as Political Science. Congratulations to Huiyon!

Emily has been a member of the Clarksville Academy for seven years. She is also involved in various clubs on campus, serving as President of the FBLA and Treasurer of the National Honors Society. She is also a member of the CA Honor Council.

Emily played varsity golf for four years. She was selected as the CA Girls State delegate in 2023 and the HOBY delegate in 2022. Emily was accepted to several universities, including UTK, Lipscomb University (Honor Program), Belmont, and Austin Peay State University. She will attend Belmont University, participating in their Global Honors Program and double majoring in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Congratulations to Emily!

Mark your calendars! Clarksville Academy is excited to announce that the 2024 Graduation Ceremony will be held on May 24th, 2024, at 6:00pm in the main gym. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of our graduating class with you.