Crafting Coffee, Crafting Community: Khairo’s Coffee Co. Grand Opening

By Tony Centonze
A great turnout for Khairo’s Coffee Co. grand opening. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Something new and exciting just opened in the old Looking Glass restaurant location: Khairo’s Coffee Co., a coffee shop focused on community, an ever-changing food menu, and, of course, great coffee.

Hung and Aeilene Phan own this “cozy retreat for laughter, conversation, and specialty coffee.” According to their website, the Phans’ goal is to create a community-crafted menu by working with other food-focused entrepreneurs in the area. They are also forming partnerships with local artists and vendors and want to collaborate with small businesses in the area to educate and create community opportunities.

Aeilene Phan – “We strive to create an inviting space where friends and strangers alike can connect. We want to be your creative hub and living room for caffeine and conversation. We are passionate about crafting exceptional coffee experiences while providing outstanding service.”

Khairo’s Coffee Co. is located at 329 Warfield Boulevard, Suite H, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Photo Gallery

