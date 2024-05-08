74.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
APSU Track and Field set for ASUN Championship competition

Austin Peay State University Track and Field trek to Conway to compete for ASUN Outdoor Championship. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field trek to Conway to compete for ASUN Outdoor Championship. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team will travel to Conway, Arkansas, for the 2024 ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which Central Arkansas will host at the Bill Stephens Track Complex.

The outdoor championships will be the first for the APSU Govs under head coach Asha Gibson-Smith. It also marks the first time Austin Peay State University has competed in the state of Arkansas since 2008 and the first meet in Conway.

A storyline to watch will be the time of Lauren Lewis’s 800M. Lewis’s outdoor 800M time currently sits right outside the qualifying time for the NCAA East First Round.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X and Instagram @GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

