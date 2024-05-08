Austin Peay State University hosts Notable Scholar Dr. Trapara for series of lectures on Russian Foreign Policy

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Vladimir Trapara, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Politics & Economics (IIPE) in Belgrade, Serbia, visited Austin Peay State University (APSU) from April 14th-20th, 2024, to present a series of lectures on the Russian Federation’s foreign policy motivations, captivating audiences with his insights and expertise.

Trapara is globally recognized for his extensive knowledge of Russian foreign policy, having authored three monographs and numerous academic articles on the subject. He is a sought-after commentator on television programs in both Serbia and the Russian Federation, offering invaluable perspectives on geopolitical dynamics.

The academic exchange was made possible by APSU’s Institute for National Security & Military Studies (INSMS). Its INSMS Speaker Series aims to deepen understanding of global affairs by hosting distinguished experts, diplomats, and scholars to engage in thought-provoking discussions on contemporary international issues.

INSMS, the first of its kind in the southeastern United States, is supported by the state legislature to bolster Tennessee’s role as a national leader in military collaboration and education. The institute also supports faculty research on national security and military studies.

Founded in 1947, IIPE is a distinguished governmental research institution focusing on international relations, diplomacy, and defense policy. The institute has played a pivotal role in shaping Yugoslav and Serbian foreign and defense policy through extensive research, analysis, and policy recommendations.

It has cemented its position as the main research and policy arm of the Serbian Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense, contributing significantly to the understanding of global affairs in the Balkans and beyond.

The collaboration between APSU and IIPE, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February 2024 , underscores a commitment to international collaboration in global security and academic exchange.

This partnership reflects a shared dedication to fostering a deeper understanding of international relations and security studies.