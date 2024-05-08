Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until Thursday morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Watch is in effect from now until Thursday morning.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall can be expected today and continuing through tonight. This will lead to instances of flash flooding across the area www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Excessive runoff may flood rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

You should monitor later forecasts with Clarksville Online and be alerted for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Turn around, and don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Tennessee Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, and Van Buren County.