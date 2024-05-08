Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornado Watch until 9:00pm tonight

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville on Thursday, May 8th, 2024, has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. The Watch is in effect from now until 9:00pm.

At 1:19pm CT, Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm over Erin, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

A Tornado Watch means Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.

Be weather-aware and stay in touch with Clarksville Online for further updates.

Tennessee Counties Affected

Montgomery County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, Clay County, Davidson County, Fentress County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Macon County, Overton County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, and Wilson County.