May Fun Facts about Graduation Ceremonies

Clarksville, TN – Graduation ceremonies, with their solemn processionals and academic regalia, trace their origins to the medieval European universities of the 12th century. Scholars, adorned in robes to signify their scholarly achievements, embarked on a tradition that would endure through the ages.

Among the iconic elements of these ceremonies, the cap and gown, steeped in centuries-old tradition, emerged not only as attire but as symbols of scholarly excellence and resilience. But perhaps one of the most enduring symbols of graduation, the tassel, carries a rich history that transcends cultures and centuries, serving as a poignant reminder of perseverance and hope.

As graduates prepare to mark their transition from student to scholar, the rituals and symbols of graduation ceremonies continue to uphold the profound significance of academic achievement and the enduring pursuit of knowledge.

Here are some Fun Facts about Graduation Ceremonies

Origin of Graduation: Graduation ceremonies have roots dating back to the 12th century at European universities, where scholars wore robes to signify their achievements.

Caps and Gowns: The traditional cap and gown attire, known as academic regalia, originated in the 12th and 13th centuries to keep scholars warm in unheated buildings.

Symbol of Tassel: The tassel is an ancient religious symbol in both Eastern culture throughout Asian and Western cultures throughout Europe. It was even common to see tassels sewn into military uniforms of soldiers going into battle. It is a reminder to hold on and never give up, no matter what, when you’re at the end of your rope. The knot at the ends of a tassel represents hope, mercy, God’s grace, miracles or good luck.

Tassel Tradition: The tradition of moving the tassel from one side of the cap to the other signifies the transition from student to graduate. In some cultures, the side of the cap on which the tassel rests indicate the level of education achieved.

Mortarboards: The square caps worn during graduation ceremonies are called mortarboards due to their resemblance to the tools used by masons. They became associated with education in the 14th century.

Diploma Covers: Diploma covers, often presented during graduation ceremonies, typically feature the school’s emblem or seal. They are symbolic and protect the diploma itself.

Pomp and Circumstance: Sir Edward Elgar composed the ceremonial music commonly played during graduation processions in 1901.

Pomp and Circumstance Meaning: The term “pomp” is a splendid display or celebration, while “circumstance” refers to the ceremony surrounding important events or actions. The expression comes from Shakespeare’s play Othello: “Pride, pomp, and circumstance of glorious war!”

Throwing Caps: The tradition of graduates throwing their caps into the air at the end of the ceremony is a celebratory gesture symbolizing the completion of their academic journey.

Honorary Degrees: Some universities award honorary degrees during graduation ceremonies to individuals who have made significant contributions to society or their respective fields.

Celebrities who Received Honorary Doctorates: Muhammad Ali, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, Denzel Washington, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Céline Dion, Kanye West, Robert De Niro, Jon Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, William Shatner, Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicholson, Queen Latifah

Celebrities with Surprising Degrees:

“Big Bang Theory” Mayim Bialik, Neuroscience.

Coldplay lead singer, Chris Martin, Greek and Latin.

“Parks and Recreation”, Rashida Jones, Philosophy.

Will Ferrell, Sports Information.

“That 70s Show” Ashton Kutcher, Biochemical Engineering.

Comedian, Rowan Atkinson, Electrical Engineering.

“House” Hugh Laurie, Anthropology and Archaeology.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Criminology

Queen, guitarist Brian May, Astrophysics

Dolph Lundgren, Chemical Engineering

Lionel Richie, Economics.



Kerry Washington, Anthropology



“ Ugly Betty” America Ferrera, International Relations.



“Weird Al” Yankovic, Architecture



“The Hangover”, Comedian, Ken Jeong M.D., Doctor of Medicine