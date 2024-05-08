Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Robertson County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville on Thursday, May 8th, 2024, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Robertson County. The Warning is in effect from now until 5:15pm.

At 4:53pm CT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Guthrie, or 12 miles west of Springfield, moving northeast at 35 mph. Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include, Clarksville, Springfield, Cross Plains, Orlinda, Adams, and Cedar Hill.

This includes the following highways, Interstate 65 near mile marker 119 and Interstate 24 between mile markers 5 and 18.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9:00pm CT for Middle Tennessee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Be weather aware and stay in touch with Clarksville Online for further updates.