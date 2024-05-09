Clarksville Street Department closes Dunbar Cave Road due to Flooding

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department has announced that Dunbar Cave Road is closed to thru-traffic between Idaho Springs Road and Warfield Boulevard due to rising waters after Wednesday’s flooding rains.

Water is projected to cover a portion of Dunbar Cave Road by or before 11:00am today. Only drivers who reside in that immediate area can use the road for now.

The National Weather Service says Clarksville received between 6-8 inches of rain on already-saturated ground during Wednesday’s severe storms and flash flooding.

The Clarksville Street Department is assessing flooded areas throughout the City of Clarksville.