Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation’s 2024 Easter Egg Hunt at Civitan Park. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation recently held its first-ever free Easter Egg Hunt at Civitan Park’s lacrosse field.

The event catered to all age groups. Elizabeth Quinton, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation’s event Planning Supervisor, said, “This is our first year, and we had no idea what to expect. We’ve probably had more than 2,000 people here at Civitan Park hunting for Easter eggs already.”

“It’s amazing to watch these kids pick up 4,000 eggs in a few minutes. We got pre-filled plastic eggs with nut-free candy. We’re doing a total of 16,000 eggs, which were split evenly among our four age groups. Based on the community’s response, I can see us doing this again next year.”

