Star Spangled Brewery hosts Adult Easter Egg Hunt

Clarksville, TN – Jessi Miles, manager at Star Spangled Brewery, had her hands full with last-minute preparations as dozens of anxious Easter egg hunters lined up outside the brewery, ready to get started.

“This is our 2nd annual Easter egg hunt, and we want to make sure the adults have some fun in their own environment,” Miles said. “We are a family-friendly establishment, so we’ll be hosting an event for the kids in a couple of weeks, but this one is all about the adults.”

The eggs were filled with gift cards and other great prizes. The golden egg prize was quite substantial.

“We can’t give away free beers,” Miles said. “So, we are giving away gift cards, 20% off discount coupons, etc. 3Rifles Distillery has offered up glasses and t-shirts as prizes as well.”

Photo Gallery