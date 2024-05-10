APSU Track and Field has top finishes on Day Two at ASUN Championship

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team continued their Atlantic Sun Conference Championship run Friday at the Bill Stephens Athletic Complex. Five top-ten finishes highlighted the event.

Day two started off with Emma Tucker placing ninth in shot put with her 12.51M attempt. She was followed by Marcia Dejesus, who recorded a 9.22M throw. Mia McGee qualified for finals with a third place finish in the 400M, clocking in at 55.65. Alexis Arnett followed, placing eighth with a time of 56.85, qualifying for finals. Koriana Boyd and Sydney Hartoin had times of 57.32 and 1:00.37, respectively.

Gabrielle Miller finished tenth in the 100 meters with a time of 11.95. Bianca Browne followed Miller, finishing 15th with a time of 12.26. Lauren Lewis broke the previous 800M facility record with her time of 2:08.86, placing her second and qualifying for finals. Shaye Foster followed with a time of 2:19.68. Savannah Fruth closed the APSU Govs out with a time of 12:11.84 in the 3,000M steeplechase

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team will return to action for the final day of the ASUN Outdoor Championships tomorrow at 3:00pm CT.