Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 10th–13th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings a mix of weather patterns.

Friday starts with partly sunny skies and a high near 69°F, accompanied by a north wind around 10 mph.

There will be mostly clear conditions Friday night, with a low around 52°F.

As we move into Saturday, expect sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures, with a high near 75°F and a west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph.

It remains mostly clear, with a low of around 51°F on Saturday night.

Sunday brings continued sunshine, with a high near 78°F and a gentle west-southwest wind around 5 mph.

Partly cloudy conditions will prevail on Sunday night, with a low around 56°F, as a south-southeast wind of about 5 mph blows through the area.

Looking ahead to Monday, there’s a slight chance of showers, followed by showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm. Despite the potential rain, expect partly sunny skies with a high near 75°F and a south wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night brings increased chances of showers and thunderstorms, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 62°F. Be prepared for precipitation, as there is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for any changes in the weather, and have a great weekend.