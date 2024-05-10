51.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Local Entrepreneurs Leo and Lillie Millan Launch Millan Foundation at Wilma Rudolph Event Center

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Jasmin and Valerie Linares, Jamie Peltz
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Guests were invited to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center recently for a very special evening as local entrepreneurs Leo and Lillie Millan shared their story and officially launched the Millan Foundation.

The Foundation will expand on Millan’s extensive charitable work currently underway in the U.S., Guatemala, Haiti, and Central America. The Foundation’s mission statement is: The heart of our mission is to create a legacy of impact; through our love for Christ, we unite with good people and great organizations to broaden and strengthen their footprint.

Hundreds enjoyed a catered dinner and fellowship. Then, many in the audience were moved to tears by the words of Pastor Tommy Vallejos, emcee Jeff Truitt, keynote speaker Ted Barrett, and finally, Lillie Millan herself, who shared her story of humble beginnings and great strength.

The dinner followed an event earlier in the day at The Press, which featured an all-star panel led by Nashville attorney Charles Bone. The discussion centered on the “unique challenges that come with running a non-profit.”

Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
