APSU Eriksson College of Education recognizes exemplary Students

Clarksville, TN – The Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU) celebrated its top students and graduates at the Spring 2024 Awards and Recognition Ceremony on April 30th at the Morgan University Center.
“Congratulations to the award winners on all your accomplishments,” said Dr. Prentice Chandler, Eriksson College of Education dean. “Teachers play a vital role in our community, and I know our graduates are equipped to impact the next generation of learners.”
The annual awards are based on excellent academic and assessment performance, as well as exceptional writing and research skills. The awardees exemplify the skills needed to succeed as educators, such as a positive attitude and commitment to continuous improvement.
The following student awards were presented for achievements throughout the 2023-24 academic year.
Undergraduate Student Honors:
- edTPA Scholars Award: Jackson Howard, Madison McCord, Trinity Zepeda
- Outstanding Achievement Award in Elementary Education: Dawn Detwiler-Smith, Samantha Deems
Graduate Student Honors:
- Outstanding Dissertation Award: Blaire Woodring, Mia Wadlington
- CJH Research Award: Shannon Haselhuhn
- Fred Bunger Memorial Award for Outstanding Graduate Student: Joshua Rutherford
These awards are designed to acknowledge education students who go above and beyond in the classroom or research efforts.
This semester’s student teachers were also recognized during the ceremony with graduation cords prior to Friday’s commencement.
“I am continually impressed by the caliber of our graduates,” Chandler said. “Their passion for education shines through, and our school district partners continually compliment us on the performance of our students.”
The ceremony included recognition for the following 2023-24 Student of the Month recipients:
- MuriAnita Andrews
- Kevin Auberger
- Justin Becker
- Madison Bock
- Bethany Brainard
- Tiffany Brock
- Scarlett Canada
- Xzaria Farmer
- Anna “Gracie” Foutch
- Amanda Gray
- Sebastian Galarza-Grillasca
- Kaitlyn Hall
- Michael Hobbie
- Jamie Isenberg
- Gabriella Lorenzo
- Kevin Quarles
- Isaiah Jones
- Meagan Jones
- Addison Replogle
- Savanna Turley
- Lauren Young
Students of the Month are selected from each of the undergraduate education programs, as well as the Full Spectrum Learning program housed in the Eriksson College of Education.
About the APSU Eriksson College of Education
The Austin Peay State University Eriksson College of Education prepares dynamic teachers and educational leaders to positively impact communities and schools in the 21st century. The college offers initial and advanced licensure and non-licensure programs. The college’s programs, including the nationally-known Grow Your Own Teacher Residency, are accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP).
To learn more, visit apsu.edu/education.