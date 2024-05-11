Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf currently 10th at National Golf Invitational

Maricopa, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot 307 in the second round of the Golfweek National Golf Invitational, Saturday, and is in 10th place with an aggregate score of 611 after 36 holes at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University is seven shots behind ninth-place USC Upstate and is 10 strokes behind Chattanooga and Florida Atlantic, who are tied for seventh. UNC Wilmington leads the NGI with a score of seven-over 583 through two rounds at the par-72, 6,295-yard track.

Santa Clara’s Kelsey Kim, Jacksonville State’s Jinger Heath, and UNC Wilmington’s Minouche Rooijmans are tied for the individual lead at two-under 142.

Kady Foshaug tallied a trio of birdies and shot four-over 76 to finish the day tied for 13th with a two-round score of 148. Jillian Breedlove used just a single birdie to shoot four-over 76 and finished the second round tied for 31st with a score of 153.

Maggie Glass also carded three birdies en route to a five-over 77 in the second round; she finished the day tied for 31st with a score of 153. Erica Scutt recorded the final counting score for the Governors, shooting six-over 78 to finish the day in 43rd with a score of 157.

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Kaley Campbell shot seven-over 79 and finished the day in 47th with a two-round score of 162.

The final round of the NGI tees off on Sunday at 9:15am CT with a split-tee start at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. Austin Peay State University is paired with USC Upstate in the third round and begins teeing off at 10:15am on hole No. 10. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.