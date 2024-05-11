51.9 F
Events

Clarksville-Montgomery County’s 2024 Memorial Day Ceremony to be held May 27th

By News Staff
Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony

Montgomery County Veterans Service OrganizationMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 27th at the William O. Beach Civic Hall in Clarksville. The event begins at 10:00am.

City and county officials, as well as MCVSO staff will give remarks, with the keynote address given by Colonel Samuel L. Preston III, Commander, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Musical selections will be presented by Stella McKnight and the Carnival and Encore Choirs from Clarksville High School, with posting of the colors by the 101st Airborne Division Color Guard. Area Veterans Service Organizations will conduct a wreath- laying ceremony.

The William O. Beach Civic Hall is in Veterans Plaza located at 350 Pageant Lane in Clarksville, Tennessee. 

For more information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931-553-5173 or srhopwood@mcgtn.net.

