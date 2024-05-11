Nashville Sounds fall behind early in 10-3 loss to Durham Bulls

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds (18-20) could not recover from a first-inning grand slam versus the Durham Bulls (15-23) and lost 10–3 on Saturday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After three hits and a walk, Bulls catcher René Pinto launched a grand slam to give the Bulls a 5-0 lead in the first inning. It ended up being all the runs Durham would need.

Owen Miller was the bright spot in the defeat with a two-RBI bases-loaded single in the sixth inning. Brewer Hicklen also scored on the play as the Bulls botched a rundown with him between third and home. Miller accounted for three of the five hits for the Sounds in the ballgame.

Nick Bennett (1-3) got his third start of the season for the Sounds. Used predominantly as a reliever, Bennett rebounded with only one earned run in his next three innings after allowing the five-spot in the first.

Chris Roller returned to the leadoff spot for the first time since coming back from the injured list. He added a double for the second consecutive game and scored on the Miller single.

With James Meeker (2.0 IP) and Harold Chirino (1.0 IP) both relinquishing runs, Rob Zastryzny was lights out with a 1-2-3 eighth inning and one punchout. Zastryzny now has 23 strikeouts and only one walk on the season.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, a power outage with a light pole caused a 17-minute delay before play resumed.

Up three games to two in the series, the Sounds will send left-hander Aaron Ashby (0-2, 9.00) to the mound tomorrow afternoon in the finale. He will face off against fellow southpaw Mason Montgomery (0-5, 7.84). The first pitch is set for 12:05pm at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Post-Game Notes

Entering today, Nashville’s bullpen led all of Triple-A in ERA (3.21), WHIP (1.25), and batting average against (.202). In today’s outing, the pen allowed three earned runs in 4.0 innings.

René Pinto had five RBI against the Sounds today, the second time a player has had five RBI in a game versus the Sounds this season (Coby Mayo, May 2 for Norfolk).

With three hits, Owen Miller is now tied with Yonny Hernández for the most multi-hit games on the team with 11. Miller has two three-hit games with his first coming at Memphis on April 13. He is hitting .361 (30-for-83) for the Sounds this season.

The five runs allowed in the first inning were the most runs the Sounds have given up in the first inning this season.

