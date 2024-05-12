Austin Peay State University Track sees Two Govs on the podium at ASUN Championship

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded the ASUN Outdoor Championships on Saturday at the Bill Stephens Athletic Complex. It was highlighted by podium finishes by Mia McGee and Lauren Lewis.

“We entered the championship weekend with the minimum – 14 student-athletes,” said APSU head coach Asha Gibson-Smith. “I could not have asked for more from this group. Several student-athletes qualified for finals, while we celebrated two individual podium finishes from Lauren Lewis and Mia McGee,” stated Gibson-Smith.

“All season long, they’ve been asked to seize the moment. All season long, they’ve fought to create an environment worth being proud of and seizing. I’m proud of the young ladies and what has begun here at Austin Peay State University.”

Emma Tucker and Marcia Dejesus kicked off the day for the APSU Govs, with Tucker placing ninth in the discus with a 34.78M throw. Dejesus followed with a 26.29M throw. Myra Eriksson finished off-the-field events with a seventh-place finish in the triple jump, jumping 11.43M.

Mia McGee earned the Govs’ first podium finish of the day with a third-place outing in the 400M, clocking in at 54.73. Alexis Arnett followed with an eighth-place finish at 56.57. Lauren Lewis earned another third-place finish with a personal best in the 800M, finishing in 2:06.24.

Ashley Doyle finished the 5,000M with a time of 18:26.20. To wrap up the meet, the team of Koriona Boyd, Lewis, Arnett, and McGee placed fifth in the 4x400M relay with a time of 3:45.67.