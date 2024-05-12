59.5 F
Clarksville
Monday, May 13, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Golf comes in 10th at National Golf...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf comes in 10th at National Golf Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf wraps up season with 10th place finish at National Golf Invitational. (Casey Crigger, APSU Athletics)
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf wraps up season with 10th place finish at National Golf Invitational. (Casey Crigger, APSU Athletics)

APSU Women's GolfMaricopa, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 312 in the final round of the Golfweek Women’s National Golf Invitational, Sunday, and finished the tournament in 10th place with a three-round score of 923 at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University finished 17 shots behind ninth-place USC Upstate and 19 shots behind eighth-place Chattanooga. Rutgers won the second NGI, shooting an aggregate score of 877 at the par-72, 6,295-yard track. 

UNC Wilmington’s Victoria Levy and Jacksonville State’s Jinger Heath finished tied for individual medalist honors at three-under 213 after 54 holes before Heath won the title in a playoff. 

Kady Foshaug led the Governors in her final collegiate event, shooting 79 in the third round to finish tied for 27th with a score of 227. Erica Scutt posted her best round of the tournament, shooting two-over 74 in the third round to finish in 34th with a score of 231. 

Jillian Breedlove also carded a 79 in the third round and finished tied for 35th with a score of 232. Kaley Campbell recorded the final counting score for Austin Peay State University in the third round, shooting an 80 to finish tied for 46th with a three-round score of 242. 

Rounding out the lineup for the APSU Govs, Maggie Glass shot a 90 in the third round and finished in 48th with a score of 243. 

For all offseason news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
APSU Baseball continues rolling with 11-6 victory over Central Arkansas
Next article
Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting Kids From Online Exploitation
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online