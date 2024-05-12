Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting Kids From Online Exploitation

Washington, D.C. – Big news from Washington this week! The President has signed my bipartisan Revising Existing Procedures on Reporting via Technology (REPORT) Act into law.

This law will require Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Snapchat or Instagram to report crimes against children involving sex trafficking, grooming, or the enticement of children for sexual acts to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline.

The Joe Biden administration is reportedly planning to welcome Gazan refugees into the United States. I wrote a letter, with 34 of my colleagues, demanding the President stop his plan, especially while Hamas is still holding Americans hostage. The administration cannot properly stem the current flow of potential terrorists coming to our southern border. How can he adequately vet people who voted Hamas into leadership and are located nearly 6,000 miles away?

It is unacceptable for terrorist sympathizers to threaten the safety of Jewish students in America with little to no consequence. We must confront these actions, which is why I introduced the No Flights For Terrorists Act, which would put any individual, including students, faculty, professors, and paid agitators, on the No Fly List if they have called for violence against Jewish people, pledged allegiance to U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, or have been subject to disciplinary action by the institution of higher education related to such action.

Additionally, my colleagues and I introduced the No Bailouts for Campus Criminals Act, legislation preventing any pro-Hamas protestor on college campuses convicted of a crime from having their student loans forgiven. We must hold these criminals accountable and ensure taxpayer dollars do not go toward paying off their debt.

This week, I led my colleagues in a letter to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra. The Joe Biden administration plans to expand Obamacare coverage to over 100,000 illegal immigrants protected under the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Hardworking taxpaying Americans should never foot the bill for illegal immigrants’ health care.

We are standing by as local authorities assess the damage caused by storms across Tennessee this week. I will continue working at the federal level to ensure Tennesseans get the assistance they need. Thank you to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and local and state officials for quickly responding and keeping our communities safe. I am grateful for the hard work of local responders and praying for those impacted by the storms. Please continue to follow local guidance for key resources, updates, and safety information.

