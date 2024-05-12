Montgomery County Breaks Ground on New Library and Animal Shelter in North Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – More than 100 people attended Montgomery County’s groundbreaking in North Clarksville on property that will house a new public library and animal care and control facility.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden thanked his predecessor Mayor Jim Durrett, County Commissioners and all those who helped get this project up and running. Golden said, “When I think about all of the great memories that will be made here, it just makes my heart smile.”

Montgomery County Animal Control and Care (MCACC) Director Dave Kaske thanked everyone involved in the project and gave heartfelt remarks about his staff and their dedication to serving animals in difficult conditions.

Library Director Christina Riedel said, “This is a tremendous moment in time, with the opening of our first branch.”

Riedel talked about what to expect: “The main library has between 60,000 and 70,000 sf of public use space, and this branch will have a little over 16,000 sf. We will also have outside areas for programs. Of course, books and other media, but also programs, signature events, and bilingual storytime. And, we’ll focus on the needs of this portion of our community, with military-family and multi-generational programs.”

Fall of 2025 is the projected opening date for the new facilities.

