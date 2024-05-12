Nashville Sounds unable to hold off late Durham Bulls rally in 8-7 loss

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds (18-21) took one of their toughest losses of the season, falling to the Durham Bulls (16-23) 8-7 on Mother’s Day at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Leading by four runs through six, the Sounds gave up a run in the seventh and four in the eighth to take the loss and end up with a series split in the six-game set.

Up 7-4 after seven and a half, Blake Holub entered for the Sounds and ran into trouble, loading the bases and allowing a run to score before getting two outs with two left on base.

Darrell Thompson (2-1) then entered and hung a slider to rehabbing Rays infielder Brandon Lowe, who did not miss and crushed a go-ahead three-run homer over the right field fence to give the Bulls a one-run lead. Tyler Black singled in the ninth but was stranded at second base, as Durham closer Joe Record (S, 2) got Brewer Hicklen to fly out and end the game.

The Sounds’ offense woke up and came through with big hits throughout to build a lead through the middle innings. Owen Miller and Isaac Collins hit back-to-back solo shots in the second to go up 2-1. After Durham tied things back up, Nick Kahle launched his first homer of the season over the left field wall that made it 4-2 Sounds in the fourth. Another run in the fifth followed by Nick Campbell’s two-run shot in the sixth made it 7-3 Nashville in the sixth.

Aaron Ashby had one of his best outings of the season. Entering in the second inning after Taylor Clarke got the start on MLB rehab assignment (1.0 IP, 1 R), the southpaw struck out nine over 5.1 three-run innings in the no-decision. After Ashby loaded the bases in the seventh, Ryan Middendorf walked a run in but prevented what could have been a catastrophic inning, allowing just one run.

Kahle had a tremendous day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. Black added a single, double, walk and stolen base. Miller, Kahle and Campbell hit their first homer of the season. Nashville’s four home runs were the most hit by the team in a single game this season.

The Sounds will travel to Jacksonville and take on the Jumbo Shrimp in a six-game series that begins on Tuesday night at 6:05pm CT at 121 Financial Ballpark. Tyler Woessner (0-2, 23.40) will make his third start for Nashville. Jacksonville’s starter is to be announced.

Post-Game Notes

Taylor Clarke allowed a solo homer in his first inning in the Brewers organization to start the game. The former Royals reliever threw 11 pitches and eight strikes in the outing. Clarke is coming off of a torn meniscus injury and is on Milwaukee’s 15-day injured list.

Today’s loss was the first by the Sounds on a Sunday game / series finale. They were the last team to lose on Sunday at the Triple-A level, entering today at 6-0.

Tyler Black had his 11th multi-hit game with the Sounds this season. Since being optioned by Milwaukee on May 8th, Black is 4-for-10 with a double and stolen base.

