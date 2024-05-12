TriStar Summit CEO Shares Journey with Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Leaders

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) had the honor of hosting Daphne David, Chief Executive Officer of Tristar Summit Medical Center, for a Leadership Professional Development session. David shared her inspiring journey, starting from her role as an Executive Assistant at HCA in 1999 to becoming the CEO of Tristar Summit Medical Center in 2021.

During the session, David recounted her personal experiences, including her mother’s health struggles and the compassionate care provided by healthcare professionals. She emphasized the importance of caring for patients, drawing from her own experiences and understanding of what it means during times of illness.

David’s journey underscores the importance of compassionate healthcare, inspiring BACH personnel to constantly improve their commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and their families.