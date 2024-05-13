APSU Athletes Shine Beyond the Field as 15 Varsity Programs Maintain 3.31 GPA

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department saw its 15 varsity programs finish the Spring 2024 semester with a 3.31 GPA – the 14th-straight semester the department has posted a mark of at least a 3.0 GPA.
Fourteen APSU varsity programs, who were joined by the Govs’ dance team, finished the spring semester with a 3.0 GPA, while nine finished with a 3.5-or-better team-wide GPA.
The Governors men’s tennis team led all programs with a 3.899 GPA – the second-best in program history and the fourth-best by any Austin Peay State University program since 2013. Beach volleyball, women’s basketball, soccer, softball, and volleyball all posted the second-best GPA in program history, while women’s golf and track and field’s mark this term were the third-best in over a decade.
More than 76 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition. Seventy-five of its 294 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the spring and were part of 123 student-athletes eligible for Austin Peay State University Dean’s List recognition, which the university will announce at a later date.
Another 102 Governors were named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, which is awarded to graduate students with a 3.0 GPA, and undergraduate student-athletes who finish a semester with a 3.0 GPA but do not qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.
A complete listing of the Spring 2024 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List are also noted.
Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.
Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester
- PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT. A program 75 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the seventh time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total surpassed the mark set in the Fall 2023 and Spring 2020 semesters.
- ALL HAIL. Four Austin Peay State University teams – softball, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and volleyball saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better. The APSU Govs women’s basketball and beach volleyball teams had 90 percent of its athletes reach that plateau.
- ON A ROLL. Eleven varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (16), beach volleyball (15), women’s cross country (12), men’s golf (16), women’s golf (22), women’s soccer (22), softball (18), men’s tennis (22), women’s tennis (22), women’s track & field (12), women’s volleyball (22).
Spring 2024 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll
All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).
Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.
Baseball (3.254 GPA)
Kaleb Applebey
Nathan Barksdale (DL)
John Bay (DL)
Harrison Brown
Trevor Conley
Keaton Cottam
Chance Cox
Andrew Devine
Easton Frazier
Gus Freeman
Jon Jon Gazdar
Conner Gore (DL)
Clayton Gray
Tyler Hampu (DL)
Campbell Holt
Josh Howitt
Kyle Klingenbeck
Andres Matias
DJ Merriweather (DL)
Lyle Miller-Green
Deaton Oak
Justin Olson
Davin Pollard
Cannon Rice (DL)
Luke Rolland
Brody Szako (DL)
Ambren Voitik
Adam Walker (DL)
Solomon Washington
Jacob Weaver (DL)
Men’s Basketball
Harrison Black
Ja’Monta Black
Hansel Enmanuel (DL)
Isaac Haney (DL)
Dezi Jones
Daniel Loos
Maurice Ruttlen (DL)
Dez White
Sai Witt
Women’s Basketball (3.599 GPA)
Jeanine Brandsma
Abby Cater (DL)
Tiya Douglas
La’Nya Foster (DL)
Shamarre Hale
Briah Hampton
Cur’Tiera Haywood
Sandra Lin (DL)
Anala Nelson (DL)
JaNiah Newell
Gabby Zapata Smalls
Cheer
Milton Bond IV
Lauren Brooks (DL)
Delaney Brown
Lonnie Churchwell
Albert James Crowder
Zachary Darnell
Ava Heinze
Addison Kemp
Jody Longmire
Jessica Mann
Elleigh Phillips (DL)
Kinley Propes (DL)
Courtlyn Richardson (DL)
Crisalyn Richardson
Makayla Richardson (DL)
Isabella Schmidt (DL)
Savanna Smith
Gracey Suggs (DL)
Men’s Cross Country (3.147 GPA)
Lucas Bales (DL)
Jack Fitzgerald
Jackson Fowler
Jacob Schweigardt (DL)
Jake Strader
Dance (3.197 GPA)
Jann Almendras
Jenna Bricks
Faith Collins (DL)
Madeline Cummins (DL)
Kaitlyn Hudgings
Morisa Smith (DL)
Madelyn Steele (DL)
Lauren Young
Football
Chase Allen (DL)
Jack Baker (DL)
Kendyle Ball (DL)
Za’Heir Barnes-Vaughn
Gabriel Bobbitt
Malik Bowen-Sims
Tetoe Boyd Jr.
Jabari Cathey
Matthew Corley (DL)
Dorian Davis
CJ Evans Jr.
Matthew Flint
Davinvi Floyd (DL)
Mason Garcia
Davin Garinger (DL)
Logan Garrett (DL)
Tae Gayden
Jaiden Giovenco (DL)
Caleb Graham
Jackson Griner
Brenen Hawkins
Garrett Hawkins
Sam Howard
Benji Johnson (DL)
Jake Johnson (DL)
Chandler Kirton (DL)
Christian Lewis (DL)
Aden Luchtefeld (DL)
Khatib Lyles
Josh Mailander (DL)
Collins Malone
Jaden McKinney
Marcus McGhee (DL)
KJ Murden
Chinazo Obobi
Alec Pell
Marcus Phillips
Kinstin Reaves (DL)
Miles Richardson
Bryce Robinson
Courtland Simmons (DL)
MJ Singleton
Austin Skoglund (DL)
Jase Skoglund (DL)
Austin Smith (DL)
Carson Smith
Dominik Stadlman (DL)
Rashaud Thomas Jr.
Chandler Thomason (DL)
Griffin Throneberry (DL)
Michael Treadwell (DL)
Maddux Trujillo (DL)
Kaleb Tuliau
Ty Watkins (DL)
Brodie Williams (DL)
Men’s Golf (3.440 GPA)
Reece Britt (DL)
Caleb Brummitt (DL)
Payne Elkins
Michael Long
Daniel Love (DL)
Morgan Robinson
Jakob Falk Schollert
Logan Spurrier (DL)
Women’s Golf (3.822 GPA)
Jillian Breedlove (DL)
Kaley Campbell (DL)
Kady Foshaug
Maggie Glass (DL)
Abby Hirtzel (DL)
Erica Scutt (DL)
Autumn Spencer (DL)
Soccer (3.639 GPA)
Annabel Anderson
Katie Bahn (DL)
Alec Baumgardt (DL)
Maddy Bellisari (DL)
Lauryn Berry (DL)
Vivian Burke
Tori Case
Brynn Connell (DL)
Emma Dalton (DL)
Sophia Davidson (DL)
Ellie Dreas (DL)
Sarai Faulkner (DL)
Clara Heistermann (DL)
Mackenzie James (DL)
Zoey Kalilimoku (DL)
Alison LaLance (DL)
Haley Lindquist (DL)
Aniyah Mack (DL)
Lindsey McMahon (DL)
Alana Owens
Olivia Prock
Mia von Ballmoos (DL)
Hannah Wilson (DL)
Carolyne Young
Hannah Zahn (DL)
Softball (3.653 GPA)
Gabi Apiag
Jordan Benefiel (DL)
Kylie Campbell (DL)
Mea Clark
Mykenzi Duke (DL)
Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)
Payton Harris (DL)
Jaya Herring (DL)
Kiley Hinton (DL)
Megan Hodum
Brie Howard (DL)
Macy Krohman
Ashley Martin (DL)
Samantha Miener
Emberly Nichols (DL)
Charley Pursley
Raylon Roach (DL)
Macee Roberts (DL)
Skylar Sheridan
Emma Thompson (DL)
Kendyl Weinzapfel
Jacklyn Zuege
Morgan Zuege
Men’s Tennis (3.899 GPA)
Glen Arnet (DL)
Giovanni Becchis (DL)
Tom Bolton
Sota Minami (DL)
Aeneas Schaub (DL)
Hogan Stoker (DL)
Javier Tortajada (DL)
Bodi van Galen (DL)
Women’s Tennis (3.773 GPA)
Sophia Baranov (DL)
Luca Bohlen (DL)
Pauline Bruns (DL)
Asia Fontana
Ayden Kujawa (DL)
Jana Leder
Denise Torrealba (DL)
Women’s Cross Country (3.573 GPA)
Ashley Doyle (DL)
Shaye Foster (DL)
Sydney Freeman (DL)
Mary French (DL)
Savannah Fruth (DL)
Hallie Mattingly
Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)
Track and Field (3.428 GPA)
Alexis Arnett (DL)
Busiwa Asinga
Isis Banks
Koriona Boyd (DL)
Bianca Browne
Marcia Dejesus (DL)
Ashley Doyle (DL)
Myra Eriksson (DL)
Shaye Foster (DL)
Sydney Freeman (DL)
Mary Kate French (DL)
Savannah Fruth (DL)
Sydney Hartoin (DL)
Hallie Mattingly
Gabrielle Miller
Amani Sharif
Jade-Ann Smith (DL)
Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)
Emma Tucker (DL)
Volleyball (3.751 GPA)
Sarah Carnathan
Kalliann Cook (DL)
Payton Deidesheimer (DL)
Maggie Duyos (DL)
Karli Graham
Maggie Keenan (DL)
Emma Loiars
Kelsey Mead
Mikayla Powell
Anna Rita (DL)
Morgan Rutledge
Jenna Salyer (DL)
Jamie Seward (DL)
Abby Thigpen (DL)
Elizabeth Wheat (DL)
Beach Volleyball (3.800 GPA)
Aurora Bibolotti (DL)
Anna Kate Clark (DL)
Payton Deidesheimer (DL)
Maggie Duyos (DL)
Emily Freel (DL)
Riley Marshall
Kelsey Mead
Montana-Rae Pelak (DL)
Mikayla Powell
Anna Rita (DL)
Jamie Seward (DL)
Tristin Smith (DL)
Elizabeth Wheat (DL)