APSU Athletes Shine Beyond the Field as 15 Varsity Programs Maintain 3.31 GPA

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department saw its 15 varsity programs finish the Spring 2024 semester with a 3.31 GPA – the 14th-straight semester the department has posted a mark of at least a 3.0 GPA.

Fourteen APSU varsity programs, who were joined by the Govs’ dance team, finished the spring semester with a 3.0 GPA, while nine finished with a 3.5-or-better team-wide GPA.

The Governors men’s tennis team led all programs with a 3.899 GPA – the second-best in program history and the fourth-best by any Austin Peay State University program since 2013. Beach volleyball, women’s basketball, soccer, softball, and volleyball all posted the second-best GPA in program history, while women’s golf and track and field’s mark this term were the third-best in over a decade.

More than 76 percent of the department’s student-athletes received academic recognition. Seventy-five of its 294 student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA during the spring and were part of 123 student-athletes eligible for Austin Peay State University Dean’s List recognition, which the university will announce at a later date.

Another 102 Governors were named to the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll, which is awarded to graduate students with a 3.0 GPA, and undergraduate student-athletes who finish a semester with a 3.0 GPA but do not qualify for the APSU Dean’s List.

A complete listing of the Spring 2024 Athletics Director’s Honor Roll follows this release. Individuals eligible for the Austin Peay State University Dean’s List are also noted.

Established in 1990-91, the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll recognizes the outstanding academic accomplishments of Austin Peay State University student-athletes. Student-athletes must be enrolled full-time and achieve a 3.0 grade-point average for a semester to earn recognition.

Academic Highlights From The Spring Semester

PERFECT, PERFECT, PERFECT . A program 75 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the seventh time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total surpassed the mark set in the Fall 2023 and Spring 2020 semesters.

. A program 75 Governors student-athletes posted a 4.0 GPA – the seventh time 60 or more student-athletes have posted an unblemished GPA. That total surpassed the mark set in the Fall 2023 and Spring 2020 semesters. ALL HAIL. Four Austin Peay State University teams – softball, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and volleyball saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better. The APSU Govs women’s basketball and beach volleyball teams had 90 percent of its athletes reach that plateau.

Four Austin Peay State University teams – softball, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and volleyball saw their entire rosters post a 3.0 GPA or better. The APSU Govs women’s basketball and beach volleyball teams had 90 percent of its athletes reach that plateau. ON A ROLL. Eleven varsity teams’ current streak of semesters with a 3.0 GPA (beginning in Fall 2013): baseball (16), beach volleyball (15), women’s cross country (12), men’s golf (16), women’s golf (22), women’s soccer (22), softball (18), men’s tennis (22), women’s tennis (22), women’s track & field (12), women’s volleyball (22).

Spring 2024 Austin Peay Athletics Academic Honor Roll

All student-athletes listed below received academic recognition during the semester. Any student-athletes listed without notation were members of the Athletics Director’s Honor Roll (3.0-3.499 GPA).

Notations following a student-athlete’s name indicate the following: (DL) – Eligible for recognition on Austin Peay’s Dean’s List (Undergraduates with 12 hours earned and at least a 3.50 GPA); + – student-athlete played multiple sports, is counted only once in department totals.

Baseball (3.254 GPA)

Kaleb Applebey

Nathan Barksdale (DL)

John Bay (DL)

Harrison Brown

Trevor Conley

Keaton Cottam

Chance Cox

Andrew Devine

Easton Frazier

Gus Freeman

Jon Jon Gazdar

Conner Gore (DL)

Clayton Gray

Tyler Hampu (DL)

Campbell Holt

Josh Howitt

Kyle Klingenbeck

Andres Matias

DJ Merriweather (DL)

Lyle Miller-Green

Deaton Oak

Justin Olson

Davin Pollard

Cannon Rice (DL)

Men’s Basketball

Harrison Black

Ja’Monta Black

Hansel Enmanuel (DL)

Isaac Haney (DL)

Dezi Jones

Daniel Loos

Maurice Ruttlen (DL)

Dez White

Sai Witt

Women’s Basketball (3.599 GPA)

Jeanine Brandsma

Abby Cater (DL)

Tiya Douglas

La’Nya Foster (DL)

Shamarre Hale

Briah Hampton

Cur’Tiera Haywood

Sandra Lin (DL)

Anala Nelson (DL)

JaNiah Newell

Gabby Zapata Smalls

Cheer

Milton Bond IV

Lauren Brooks (DL)

Delaney Brown

Lonnie Churchwell

Albert James Crowder

Zachary Darnell

Ava Heinze

Addison Kemp

Jody Longmire

Jessica Mann

Elleigh Phillips (DL)

Kinley Propes (DL)

Courtlyn Richardson (DL)

Crisalyn Richardson

Makayla Richardson (DL)

Isabella Schmidt (DL)

Savanna Smith

Gracey Suggs (DL)

Men’s Cross Country (3.147 GPA)

Lucas Bales (DL)

Jack Fitzgerald

Jackson Fowler

Jacob Schweigardt (DL)

Jake Strader

Dance (3.197 GPA)

Jann Almendras

Jenna Bricks

Faith Collins (DL)

Madeline Cummins (DL)

Kaitlyn Hudgings

Morisa Smith (DL)

Madelyn Steele (DL)

Lauren Young

Football

Chase Allen (DL)

Jack Baker (DL)

Kendyle Ball (DL)

Za’Heir Barnes-Vaughn

Gabriel Bobbitt

Malik Bowen-Sims

Tetoe Boyd Jr.

Jabari Cathey

Matthew Corley (DL)

Dorian Davis

CJ Evans Jr.

Matthew Flint

Davinvi Floyd (DL)

Mason Garcia

Davin Garinger (DL)

Logan Garrett (DL)

Tae Gayden

Jaiden Giovenco (DL)

Caleb Graham

Jackson Griner

Brenen Hawkins

Garrett Hawkins

Sam Howard

Benji Johnson (DL)

Jake Johnson (DL)

Chandler Kirton (DL)

Christian Lewis (DL)

Aden Luchtefeld (DL)

Khatib Lyles

Josh Mailander (DL)

Collins Malone

Jaden McKinney

Marcus McGhee (DL)

KJ Murden

Chinazo Obobi

Alec Pell

Marcus Phillips

Kinstin Reaves (DL)

Miles Richardson

Bryce Robinson

Courtland Simmons (DL)

MJ Singleton

Austin Skoglund (DL)

Jase Skoglund (DL)

Austin Smith (DL)

Carson Smith

Dominik Stadlman (DL)

Rashaud Thomas Jr.

Chandler Thomason (DL)

Griffin Throneberry (DL)

Michael Treadwell (DL)

Maddux Trujillo (DL)

Kaleb Tuliau

Ty Watkins (DL)

Brodie Williams (DL)

Men’s Golf (3.440 GPA)

Reece Britt (DL)

Caleb Brummitt (DL)

Payne Elkins

Michael Long

Daniel Love (DL)

Morgan Robinson

Jakob Falk Schollert

Logan Spurrier (DL)

Women’s Golf (3.822 GPA)

Jillian Breedlove (DL)

Kaley Campbell (DL)

Kady Foshaug

Maggie Glass (DL)

Abby Hirtzel (DL)

Erica Scutt (DL)

Autumn Spencer (DL)

Soccer (3.639 GPA)

Annabel Anderson

Katie Bahn (DL)

Alec Baumgardt (DL)

Maddy Bellisari (DL)

Lauryn Berry (DL)

Vivian Burke

Tori Case

Brynn Connell (DL)

Emma Dalton (DL)

Sophia Davidson (DL)

Ellie Dreas (DL)

Sarai Faulkner (DL)

Clara Heistermann (DL)

Mackenzie James (DL)

Zoey Kalilimoku (DL)

Alison LaLance (DL)

Haley Lindquist (DL)

Aniyah Mack (DL)

Lindsey McMahon (DL)

Alana Owens

Olivia Prock

Mia von Ballmoos (DL)

Hannah Wilson (DL)

Carolyne Young

Hannah Zahn (DL)

Softball (3.653 GPA)

Gabi Apiag

Jordan Benefiel (DL)

Kylie Campbell (DL)

Mea Clark

Mykenzi Duke (DL)

Ashlyn Dulaney (DL)

Payton Harris (DL)

Jaya Herring (DL)

Kiley Hinton (DL)

Megan Hodum

Brie Howard (DL)

Macy Krohman

Ashley Martin (DL)

Samantha Miener

Emberly Nichols (DL)

Charley Pursley

Raylon Roach (DL)

Macee Roberts (DL)

Skylar Sheridan

Emma Thompson (DL)

Kendyl Weinzapfel

Jacklyn Zuege

Morgan Zuege

Men’s Tennis (3.899 GPA)

Glen Arnet (DL)

Giovanni Becchis (DL)

Tom Bolton

Sota Minami (DL)

Aeneas Schaub (DL)

Hogan Stoker (DL)

Javier Tortajada (DL)

Bodi van Galen (DL)

Women’s Tennis (3.773 GPA)

Sophia Baranov (DL)

Luca Bohlen (DL)

Pauline Bruns (DL)

Asia Fontana

Ayden Kujawa (DL)

Jana Leder

Denise Torrealba (DL)

Women’s Cross Country (3.573 GPA)

Ashley Doyle (DL)

Shaye Foster (DL)

Sydney Freeman (DL)

Mary French (DL)

Savannah Fruth (DL)

Hallie Mattingly

Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)

Track and Field (3.428 GPA)

Alexis Arnett (DL)

Busiwa Asinga

Isis Banks

Koriona Boyd (DL)

Bianca Browne

Marcia Dejesus (DL)

Ashley Doyle (DL)

Myra Eriksson (DL)

Shaye Foster (DL)

Sydney Freeman (DL)

Mary Kate French (DL)

Savannah Fruth (DL)

Sydney Hartoin (DL)

Hallie Mattingly

Gabrielle Miller

Amani Sharif

Jade-Ann Smith (DL)

Jaedyn Stalnecker (DL)

Emma Tucker (DL)

Volleyball (3.751 GPA)

Sarah Carnathan

Kalliann Cook (DL)

Payton Deidesheimer (DL)

Maggie Duyos (DL)

Karli Graham

Maggie Keenan (DL)

Emma Loiars

Kelsey Mead

Mikayla Powell

Anna Rita (DL)

Morgan Rutledge

Jenna Salyer (DL)

Jamie Seward (DL)

Abby Thigpen (DL)

Elizabeth Wheat (DL)

Beach Volleyball (3.800 GPA)

Aurora Bibolotti (DL)

Anna Kate Clark (DL)

Payton Deidesheimer (DL)

Maggie Duyos (DL)

Emily Freel (DL)

Riley Marshall

Kelsey Mead

Montana-Rae Pelak (DL)

Mikayla Powell

Anna Rita (DL)

Jamie Seward (DL)

Tristin Smith (DL)

Elizabeth Wheat (DL)