Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on May 15th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Civil War Roundtable announces its May 2024 program and speaker. The meeting is always open to interested members of the public.

The next Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable meeting will be on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024, at Fort Defiance Park, our new home, 120 Duncan Street, off New Providence Boulevard. Turn onto Walker Street off New Providence Boulevard and then onto Duncan Street. There are site markers on New Providence Boulevard above and below the park.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public. The Clarksville Civil War Roundtable began in March 2004 and features well-known authors and historians as speakers. We are continuing our 20th year!

Our Speaker and Topic – “The Mexican War as a Civil War Training Ground”

Over 300 future Civil War generals fought in Mexico in 1846-47. When the Mexican-American War ended, they believed they had just experienced the defining moment of their lives, but in 1861, the war in Mexico was forever overshadowed by a conflict of much greater magnitude.

Biographers of great Civil War commanders often provide a glimpse back to Mexico, but the earlier war is generally treated as a brief prelude to the real event. The war with Mexico was a training ground where ideas about strategy, tactics, and logistics were formed. This month’s program will focus on six Union and six Confederate generals who served in the Mexican War.

Our speaker this month is Dr. Tim Johnson. Dr. Johnson is a history professor at Lipscomb University in Nashville. His specialty in research and writing is the Mexican War, and he has written several books and more on the topic.