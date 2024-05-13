Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Whitfield Road water outage, road closure for fire hydrant repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned fire hydrant repair work on Wednesday, May 15th at 5:00pm that will cause a water outage and low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

Whitfield Drive (Blakemore Drive to Old Trenton Road)

Abby Lou Drive

Single Tree Estates

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

Whitfield Road will be closed from Single Tree Drive to Single Tree Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Single Tree Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The fire hydrant repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the road reopened on Thursday, May 16th by approximately 12:00am.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com