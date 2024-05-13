Tennessee Department of Education Highlights Promotion Pathways for Students, Strong Support for Families

Nashville, TN – Today, the Tennessee Department of Education is highlighting the multiple pathways available to support 3rd and 4th grade students who may benefit from extra learning supports. Additionally, new and updated resources are available to support districts and schools as they work with families in determining the best pathway for their student.

“As districts and schools begin to have essential conversations with families of students who are not yet proficient, we will continue to provide resources and supports so they can make informed decisions about their student’s education,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “I appreciate the dedication of Tennessee’s districts, schools, and educators to providing families and students with the best pathway to set them up for future success.”

In 2021, Governor Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly passed two key pieces of legislation to ensure all students have the support they need to read and perform on grade level. Third grade students who score “approaching expectations” or “below expectations” on the English Language Arts (ELA) section of the TCAP assessment are able to get essential learning supports from their school for free to ensure they are ready to move on to the 4th grade, including the TCAP retake opportunity, free summer camp and/or tutoring in the upcoming school year.

Additionally, the law was updated this year to provide families of 4th grade students who participated in free summer camp and tutoring with an additional pathway to be promoted to the 5th grade.

For additional information about Tennessee’s 3rd and 4th grade acceleration strategy, visit www.tn.gov/education/top-links/learning-acceleration.html. Additional information will be shared throughout the summer.

For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact Edu.MediaInquiries@tn.gov.