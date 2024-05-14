APSU Sports announces Bobby Fieman, Kendell Johnson Hired For Student-Athlete Success

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has announced hiring Bobby Fieman as Director of Student-Athlete Development Academic Coordinator and Kendell Johnson as Athletic Academic Advisor effective immediately.

Fieman comes to Clarksville after serving as an academic advisor for football and women’s golf at South Carolina since 2021. Before this, Fieman spent 2019-21 at his alma mater, Ohio State, in the student-athlete support services office as an assistant academic counselor and spent the spring semester of 2021 as an interim academic counselor.

While serving as the interim academic counselor, he worked with men’s volleyball, women’s rowing, and women’s synchronized swimming as their lead advisor. As an assistant academic advisor, Fieman provided football and men’s basketball student-athletes with individualized academic support.

Fieman received his bachelor’s degree in Sports Industry from Ohio State in 2018 and completed his master’s degree in Sports Management in 2019.

Johnson joins the staff after serving as a Football Academic Fellow at Florida State since 2021. In this role, he managed and provided academic support to over 35 student-athletes, demonstrating his commitment to their success. Before his time in Tallahassee, he was a graduate assistant at Ole Miss, where he oversaw the academic success of walk-ons and mentored six student-athletes, further highlighting his dedication to student-athlete development.

Johnson played collegiate football at the University of Memphis from 2018-2021, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Finance. He received his master’s degree in Higher Education and Student Personnel from Ole Miss in May 2023.