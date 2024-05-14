Austin Peay State University Baseball’s Tuesday game against Evansville Tuesday, canceled

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team’s Tuesday nonconference contest against Evansville has been canceled due to rain in the Clarksville area. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Governors (33-18, 18-9 ASUN) focus on their final regular-season weekend when they host North Alabama in a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series, beginning on Thursday at 6:00pm.

Austin Peay State University enters the weekend with a one-game lead over the ASUN field with three games remaining as it seeks to win its first ASUN Conference baseball title.

The now three-game homestand is packed with exciting promotions for fans as they rally behind the Govs’ final push to the postseason. Complete “Govs Big Blast” details are available online at LetsGoPeay.com.

Fans can secure their spot for each of the final three games today. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com, and for those who prefer a personal touch, the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.7329 is just a call away.