Austin Peay State University to hold inaugural ‘Do You Want to Be a Nurse?’ Summer Camp

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) School of Nursing is launching its first “Do You Want to Be a Nurse?” summer camp, an immersive program for aspiring nurses.

The camp offers high school students a chance to explore nursing from May 28th-31st, 2024.

Hands-On Learning and Collaboration

Participants will engage in hands-on learning under experienced nursing instructors. They will receive training in CPR, basic life support, first aid, and nursing skills. The School of Nursing has partnered with Tennova Healthcare – Clarksville to provide students with a daylong Tennova VIP Experience as part of the four-day camp.

“Camp participants will gain valuable insight into the nursing profession, helping them make an informed decision about their future career path,” said Dr. Kristen Butler, nursing summer camp lead faculty and an associate professor of nursing at Austin Peay State University.

Simulation Experience and Team Building

Students will participate in a simulation experience in the School of Nursing’s sim lab, led by current nursing students. The camp will include recreational activities and team-building exercises to foster camaraderie and collaboration.

“The School of Nursing faculty are over the moon for the first nursing camp to embark on Austin Peay State University’s campus this May,” said Dr. Eve Rice, director of the APSU School of Nursing. “The nursing camp will have profound opportunities for high school students to experience healthcare by touring patient care areas at Tennova Healthcare medical center, participating in simulation scenarios, and building relationships among student nurses.”

Path to Success

Aspiring nurses who participate in the camp will gain a deeper understanding of nursing, enhancing their academic careers. Students can meet with academic advisors at Austin Peay State University to discuss university application steps.

The camp is funded by the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation and the Tennessee Nurses Association/Tennessee Nurses Foundation.

For more information about the “Do You Want to Be a Nurse?” Summer Camp, visit www.apsu.edu/nursing/bachelornursing/summer-camp.