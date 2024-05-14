Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center’s Annual ‘March to the Past’ Event Immerses Visitors in Civil War Era

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 11th, 2024, from 10:00am to 3:00pm, the Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center hosted its annual “March to the Past” event. Visitors had the opportunity to step back in time and experience life during the Civil War era. The weather was ideal, with a gentle breeze in the air.

“We couldn’t have hoped for better weather, especially considering the rain we’ve experienced in the past few days. Today was truly a blessing—a fantastic day,” William Parker, Historical Interpreter at Fort Defiance, said.

In collaboration with The Friends of Fort Defiance, the event provided an immersive experience through 19th-century living history demonstrations. Attendees witnessed Civil War camp life, observed musket and artillery firing by Clarksville’s own Porter’s Battery, and even participated in enjoyable children’s activities—such as a calligraphy table where kids practiced their penmanship using quills.

“At the calligraphy table, kids practiced their penmanship using feather quills made from goose and turkey feathers. As they gain confidence, they can transition to metal nib pens—a more sophisticated choice reminiscent of the 19th century. It lets them appreciate why having an ink pen readily available in our pocket is truly remarkable,” stated Roxanne Jenkins.

Moreover, a special live musical performance by the local band Stringed Beats entertained visitors from 10:30am to 1:00pm.

“I’m here with what was known as the Soldiers Box from home—a cherished goody box during the four-year Civil War. While battles dominate history, soldiers often spent significant time in the background, away from the frontlines and without access to military exchanges (PXs). Loved ones would send these care packages, affectionately called ‘the box from home.’ Inside, you’d find a mix of essentials: medicinal supplies, personal hygiene items, and even entertainment. Receiving one of these boxes was a popular and heartwarming experience among comrades in the company,” stated Mike Connell.

Porter’s Battery conducted a living history presentation, demonstrating the operation of weapons used before and after the Civil War. Their display included a six-pound cannon and several muskets of varying calibers.

“We come out here four or five times yearly to do this. It’s something that’s good for the community. The kids love it. The parents love it. And you know, the goal is to hope somebody learns something from this,” said Cary Libano with Porter’s Battery. “You know, kids love to touch and feel and that’s how they learn, they learn by doing. So that’s one of the big reasons we do this and keep the history alive.”

“They’re firing the cannons and muskets—it’s all incredibly enjoyable. The weather is pleasant, creating a peaceful atmosphere,” said Michael Smith. “I’m having a great time; this park is wonderful.”

On another table, papers from John Donaldson’s diary were on view. Multiple copies allowed visitors to appreciate the challenges he encountered while journaling during his travels on the Cumberland River.

Additionally, an exhibit highlighted the Clarksville Female Academy, featuring a page from Nannie Haskins’ diary—a book edited by Minoa Uffelman, Ellen Kanervo, and Phyllis Smith.



“We are delighted with the turnout. By approximately 11:00pm today, we had achieved our event goal. So, yes, we were very pleased with the attendance,” stated Parker. “I want to welcome everyone to attend next year’s event.”

About Fort Defiance

The Fort Defiance Civil War Park and Interpretive Center is operated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.

Fort Defiance, which overlooks the confluence of the Red and Cumberland Rivers, was a cornerstone of the Confederate defense of the area and an important part of the eventual Union occupation of Clarksville. In 1982, Judge and Mrs. Sam Boaz, donated the property to the City of Clarksville.

In 2008, the City secured a $2.2 million federal grant that was combined with local funding and the process of construction of the interpretive center and walking trails began. The more than 1,500-square-foot Center features exhibits about the local area and the fort during the Civil War.

Fort Defiance Interpretive Center is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00am to 4:00pm and Sunday, 1:00pm to 5:00pm during the Spring and Summer.

It is located at 120 Duncan Street, Clarksville, TN.

For more information, visit www.fortdefianceclarksville.com